New Research Confirms Investments & Wealth Institute Certifications Provide Strong Competitive Edge for Financial Advisors and Wealth Management Teams

A groundbreaking new study conducted by CEG Insights, in partnership with the Investments & Wealth Institute ("the Institute"), reveals that financial advisors and wealth management teams with one or more Institute certifications outperform industry peers who are without Institute certification across multiple performance indicators.

The research, based on a survey of 1,093 financial advisors, highlights substantial outperformance for Institute-certified advisors and teams in metrics such as average assets under management (AUM), expertise in managing high-net-worth clients, and average annual earnings. The Institute's industry-leading certifications include the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and the Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) designations.

Headline findings of the research include:

Institute certified advisors earn 33% more annually than those without Institute credentials.

Teams that include a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) certified professional manage an average of $267 million more in AUM than teams without an Institute certified advisor.

Advisors holding all three Institute certifications, referred to as "Triple Crown" advisors, achieve an average annual income of $762,000.

Why Certification Matters Now - More Than Ever

As competition intensifies and client expectations rise, financial advisors and wealth management teams must find reliable and meaningful ways to stand out. The study confirms that earning an Institute certification is more than an elite professional credential - it is a proven driver of competitive outperformance for both individual advisors and advisory teams.

"Institute certification provides advisors and teams with advanced technical expertise, unparalleled ethics, and gold-standard credibility in delivering exceptional value to clients," said Institute CEO, Sean Walters. "By integrating certifications from the Investments & Wealth Institute into career development plans, firms and individual advisors can establish structured pathways for professional growth and build capacity to expertly serve increasingly sophisticated clientele."

Strategic Implications for Advisors and Firms

The findings of the study confirm that gaining one or more of the Institute's advanced certifications increase the likelihood advisors and teams will outperform their competition. For example, teams with all three Institute certifications represented were shown to average approximately 55% more assets under management (AUM) than teams with no Institute designations. Meanwhile, the study revealed that advisors holding the CIMA or CPWA certification are more likely to manage $1 billion or more in assets compared to advisors with no Institute certifications.

"Our research demonstrates that by mastering complex investment strategies, sophisticated wealth planning techniques, and advanced retirement solutions, Institute-certified advisors are better equipped to attract high net worth clients, while also being trusted to manage the majority of their clients' financial assets," said George Walper, Managing Principal of Strategic Research at CEG Insights. "For advisors and teams working to deepen client loyalty and enhance the profitability of their practice, an Institute certification is a strategic advantage that consistently delivers results."

Access the Full Report

The complete report, "Investments & Wealth Institute Certifications: A Key Driver of Financial Advisor Success," is now available online. Advisors, firm executives, and industry professionals can explore the full findings and learn how Institute certification can be leveraged into competitive advantages.

Study Background and Research Methodology

In July and August of 2024, CEG Insights conducted a comprehensive survey of 1,093 financial advisors in partnership with the Investments & Wealth Institute. This robust sample size allowed for detailed comparisons among advisors holding Institute certifications, CFP®-only professionals, and those without any certifications. The survey captured key demographic information, including years of experience, firm type, and assets under management (AUM). Advisors ranged from early-career professionals managing less than $50 million to seasoned experts overseeing portfolios exceeding $1 billion. The study also explored qualitative aspects such as client relationships, technological adoption, and planning strategies.

Of the 1,093 participants, 513 advisors held at least one Institute designation (CIMA, CPWA, or RMA) and 580 did not hold any certifications. There was a significant overlap in designations, with many advisors holding multiple Institute certifications as well as other popular certifications. Respondents represented a diverse cross section of the wealth management industry, including professionals from independent registered investment advisors, wirehouses, national and regional broker-dealers, and other advisory firms.

About Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional membership association, education provider, and credentialing body for financial service professionals and advisors serving high-net-worth clients. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications - Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) certifications - the Institute delivers Ivy League-quality, highly-practical education to more than 30,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients. Its dynamic community includes some of the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners, and institutional asset managers, all committed to excellence, ethics, and continuous professional growth. Learn more at: https://investmentsandwealth.org/

About CEG Insights

CEG Insights (formerly Spectrem Group), is the research arm of CEG Worldwide LLC, and is the premier Affluent Investor and Financial Advisor research and strategy partner for corporate financial institutions, investment firms and enterprise wealth managers. CEG Insights' custom research solutions and proprietary market intelligence provide firms with a competitive edge by identifying emerging opportunities, optimizing advisor performance and delivering actionable growth strategies. Learn more at: https://www.ceginsights.com/

