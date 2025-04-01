Aviva Aesthetics Enters Pennsylvania, Partners with iAesthetic Medspa

Aviva Aesthetics is proud to announce its latest partnership with iAesthetic Medspa, a premier medical aesthetics practice in Erie, Pennsylvania, led by Dr. Sarah Carter. This partnership marks Aviva's continued growth in the Midwest, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in aesthetics while enabling industry-leading providers to prioritize their patients over administrative responsibilities.

Dr. Carter, a key opinion leader in the industry and a regular speaker for Cartessa Aesthetics, has built iAesthetic Medspa into a trusted destination for advanced aesthetic treatments. The med spa offers a comprehensive range of services, including radiofrequency microneedling, laser resurfacing, non-invasive body contouring, tattoo removal, laser hair reduction, injectables, biostimulators, medical weight loss, and liposuction. By joining Aviva Aesthetics, Dr. Carter gains access to an expansive network of aesthetic leaders, operational support, and a structured future exit plan - all while continuing to provide exceptional results for her patients.?

"Providing excellent patient outcomes is my number one priority, and partnering with Aviva Aesthetics allows me to focus more of my time on doing what I love," said Dr. Carter.

Through this partnership, iAesthetic Medspa benefits from Aviva's industry-leading infrastructure, including business operations, marketing support, and enhanced pricing efficiencies. Aviva Aesthetics continues to align with like-minded providers who are passionate about innovation, collaboration, and patient-first care.

"Dr. Sarah Carter is a true thought leader in the medical aesthetics industry, and we are fortunate to have her as part of Aviva. Our partnership with iAesthetic Medspa marks another step in our strategic expansion - enabling more med spa owners to access the resources they need to grow and scale without having to sell to traditional private equity," said Tyler Weinberg, CEO of Aviva Aesthetics.

"Dr. Carter embodies everything we look for in an Aviva partner - an entrepreneurial spirit, a deep commitment to patient care, and a passion for elevating the field of medical aesthetics. Her dedication to excellence and continuous growth perfectly aligns with our mission to raise the standard of aesthetic medicine. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Aviva family," said Dr. Leslie Apgar, Co-Founder of Aviva Aesthetics.

About iAesthetic Medspa and Dr. Sarah Carter

iAesthetic Medspa, located in Erie, Pennsylvania, is a premier destination for cutting-edge, non-surgical aesthetic treatments designed to enhance natural beauty and overall well-being. The practice specializes in advanced skincare and anti-aging solutions, offering services such as VirtueRF microneedling, CoolPeel CO2 laser treatments, Dysport and Restylane fillers, Subnovii plasma therapy, SkinWave and SKNLAB aquafacials, PHYSIQ 360 body contouring, and MotusAZ + laser hair reduction. iAesthetic is committed to delivering scientifically backed, results-driven treatments in a welcoming and luxurious environment.

Dr. Sarah Carter, the founder and owner of iAesthetic Medspa, is a highly skilled medical professional with a passion for aesthetic medicine. She established iAesthetic with the mission of helping clients achieve their aesthetic goals through personalized, expert care. Dr. Carter believes in the power of medical aesthetics to not only enhance physical appearance but also boost confidence and overall well-being. Her commitment to excellence, innovation, and patient-focused care has made iAesthetic a trusted provider in the Erie community. Learn more at i-aesthetic.com.

About Aviva Aesthetics, the only medical aesthetics network for med spa owners, by med spa owners

Aviva means "fresh," and that's the root of what we are building - a new model for visionary medical aesthetics entrepreneurs who want a better future for their businesses and their clients because their best days of growth are still ahead of them.

Founded in 2024 in partnership with DuneGlass Capital, a healthcare services-focused independent sponsor, Aviva Aesthetics follows the distinctive equity and ownership model pioneered by DuneGlass in other high-growth medical specialties, including oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS), orthodontic and pediatric dentistry, and vascular and bariatric surgery.

The Aviva Aesthetics network is committed to revolutionizing the landscape of medical aesthetics through exceptional medical care, a focus on innovation and collaboration, and an unwavering dedication to quality and the highest ethical standards in patient care. Visit www.avivaaesthetics.com or email partner@avivaaesthetics.com to learn more.

