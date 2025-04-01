National Association of Broadcasters: Legendary Magicians and Television Innovators Penn & Teller to Receive 2025 NAB Television Chairman's Award

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will present the Television Chairman's Award to renowned magicians and television personalities, Penn Jillette and Teller. The award will be presented at NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas, NV during the We Are Broadcasters session on Tuesday, April 8, at 10 AM on the Main Stage.

The NAB TV Chairman's Award recognizes individuals for groundbreaking work in one or more television-specific art disciplines. The award was first presented in 2009 to four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe-winning actor Kelsey Grammar. Past recipients include "This Is Us" and "Black Panther" star Sterling K. Brown, television and film actress Kristen Bell, award-winning actor and activist Terry Crews and Emmy-winning host Mario Lopez. Last year's award went to EGOT winner, entertainment icon and host of "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Jennifer Hudson.

The We Are Broadcasters event brings together industry leaders, visionaries, and trailblazers who have shaped and continue to redefine the broadcasting landscape. The session will also feature the presentation of the Digital Leadership Award, the Engineering Achievement Award for Radio and Television, and more.

"Penn & Teller have transformed the landscape of television and entertainment, creating a thrilling fusion of magic, comedy, and bold social commentary that continues to resonate with and inspire audiences everywhere," said NAB Joint Board Chair, Perry Sook. "Their creativity and profound influence have set a new bar for what's possible in the entertainment world."

Penn Jillette and Teller's illustrious career spans more than five decades, beginning with their early days busking on the streets of Philadelphia, to their current status as one of Las Vegas' most iconic and longest-running headline acts. Their hit series, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, now in its 11th season on The CW, continues to captivate audiences by featuring magicians who attempt to fool the duo for a chance to appear in their Las Vegas stage show.

Their contributions to the television industry have earned numerous accolades, including an Emmy Award, a Writers Guild Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Their bold approach to television, including Penn & Teller: BS! and their BAFTA-nominated documentary Tim's Vermeer, has earned them critical acclaim and expanded the reach of magic into new territories of entertainment and social discourse.

As they celebrate 50 years of pioneering in entertainment, Penn & Teller remain at the forefront of television and live performance, proving that their creativity, humor, and passion for magic are timeless.

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment, held April 5-9, 2025 (Exhibits April 6-9) in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at NABShow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

