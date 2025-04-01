Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kurs-Explosion voraus?: Diese kaum bekannte Aktie bohrt jetzt im Hotspot - und du erfährst es als Erster!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.04.2025 21:02 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inspired Spine and Avicenna Technical University Launch Revolutionary AI-Based Medical Record System, SURI

Finanznachrichten News

BURNSVILLE, MN / ACCESS Newswire / April 1, 2025 / Inspired Spine, a leading innovator in medical spine technology, in partnership with Avicenna Technical University, is proud to announce the creation of SURI (Smart Universal Resource Identifier), an advanced, AI-based medical record system designed to revolutionize medical informatics. https://www.cureus.com/articles/325429-inspired-spine-smart-universal-resource-identifier-suri-an-adaptive-ai-framework-for-transforming-multilingual-speech-into-structured-medical-reports#!/

Traditional electronic medical record systems remain rooted in 1970s technology, limiting seamless integration of newer advancements like artificial intelligence. These legacy systems typically require patchwork integrations, complicating workflows and increasing overhead costs. In contrast, SURI has been built entirely from scratch, specifically addressing contemporary healthcare challenges through state-of-the-art AI technology.

"One significant obstacle medical practices face today is the high overhead associated with human resources such as medical scribes, billing personnel, and coders," said Dr. Abbasi, Chief Medical Officer at Inspired Spine. "Since implementing SURI internally, we've achieved savings exceeding one million dollars by eliminating the need for medical scribes alone. Such cost savings can make the difference between profitability and bankruptcy in today's challenging healthcare environment."

SURI seamlessly integrates medical billing, automated coding, and comprehensive medical documentation into a single, unified platform. Additionally, it consolidates all medical data, including patient records, radiological images, and interpretations, under one comprehensive digital roof.

Inspired Spine and Avicenna Technical University are excited to lead this transformative leap in healthcare technology, significantly enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and financial sustainability for medical providers everywhere.

For more information, visit www.inspiredspine.com.

Media Contact:
Inspired Spine
(952) 225-5266

SOURCE: Inspired Spine



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.