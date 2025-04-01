Asagaia Europe Ltd: Asagaia Launches its Gamified App known as 1xMM for DeFi Education & Trading

1xMM is a gamified DeFi mini-app that educates users on finance, simplifies trading, and fosters engagement, paving the way for a Metabank.

Asagaia Europe Ltd officially announces the launch of 1xMM, on their X account, an innovative gamified DeFi mini-app designed to simplify trading, educate users on financial concepts, and introduce next-generation trading tools.

Set for release by the end of April 2025, this app working as an MVP for the coming exchange, aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized markets, paving the way for a Decentralized Order Book Metabank that will redefine how users interact with decentralized markets and liquidity networks.

In addition, Asagaia, has launched its 1xMM Blockchain Token on Ethereum to support this new Ecosystem and is planning on a series of NFT's by the end of the year.

Addressing the Complexity of DeFi

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections estimating an increase from $90 billion today to $350 billion by 2030.

However, many users face barriers to entry due to the complexity of DeFi platforms. 1xMM seeks to lower these barriers by providing an interactive and engaging educational environment for users to explore DeFi trading safely and effectively.

The app provides a structured onboarding process that allows users to familiarize themselves with DeFi mechanics before transitioning to real-world trading. 1xMM is the first project of Asagaia that will eventually create a real order book same as we find in traditional finance.

Key Features of the 1xMM game

Simulated Trading Platform: Users can trade assets in a safe, practice-based environment, gaining real-world trading experience and test strategies without financial risk.

Gamified Learning Experience: Interactive tutorials guide users through essential DeFi concepts like staking, liquidity provision, and decentralized exchanges. This simplifies DeFI's concepts through those learning modules.

Reward-Based Progression: Completing trading challenges unlocks incentives, making learning both fun and rewarding while easing the onboarding process.

Integrated DeFi Tools: The app serves as an entry point for new users while also introducing experienced traders to innovative trading strategies and tools.

Beyond its educational and engagement functions, 1xMM serves as the foundation for future developments in decentralized finance. The platform aims to facilitate the evolution of decentralized order books and perpetual staking pools. As DeFi adoption continues to expand, Asagaia Europe Ltd anticipates that 1xMM will play a key role in shaping the next generation of decentralized trading platforms.

The platform aligns with a growing trend of bridging traditional financial tools with DeFi innovations, similar to developments seen with platforms such as dYdX and GMX. By integrating familiar trading mechanisms with blockchain technology, 1xMM seeks to make decentralized finance more accessible to a broader audience.

About Asagaia Europe Ltd

Asagaia Europe Ltd is a financial technology company dedicated to advancing decentralized financial solutions. With a mission to enhance accessibility and innovation in DeFi, Asagaia Europe Ltd develops products that empower users to engage with blockchain-based financial ecosystems.

