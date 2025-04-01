Inspired Spine Welcomes Ross Matlack as CEO of the Inspired Spine Conglomerate for National and Global Expansion

Inspired Spine is pleased to announce the appointment of Ross Matlack, FACHE as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Inspired Spine conglomerate. This strategic leadership transition marks a bold step forward in the organization's mission to expand both nationally and globally.

Ross brings a wealth of experience as a high-level healthcare attorney and former CEO of multiple hospitals, with a proven track record of successfully leading complex healthcare systems through periods of transformation and accelerated growth. His expertise in healthcare operations, compliance, and strategic development makes him uniquely suited to lead Inspired Spine into its next era.

"Ross Matlack's vast experience is the leader who will boost us as global leaders in spine" said Dr. Hamid Abbasi, founder of Inspired Spine. "Our visions are completely aligned-to expand, streamline, and elevate a product and process that is truly second to none. I couldn't be more excited to welcome someone of Ross's caliber to lead this next chapter."

Ross will assume full-time leadership responsibilities at global headquarters in Burnsville, Minnesota, with a focus on leading national and global expansion. Under his direction, Inspired Spine will continue advancing its minimally invasive spinal procedures, with a renewed focus on global outreach, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence.

Please join us in welcoming Ross Matlack to the Inspired Spine family. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow and shape the future of spine care-both in the U.S. and around the world.

