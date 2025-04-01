Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.04.2025
ACCESS Newswire
01.04.2025 22:02 Uhr
83 Leser
Amoretti®: Dubai Chocolate & Pistachio Obsession Goes Viral - Now You Can Indulge at Home with Amoretti's Luxurious Pistachio Cream

Finanznachrichten News

The Flavor Trend You Can't Ignore - Bring the Ultimate Indulgence to Your Kitchen

OXNARD, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 1, 2025 / If you've seen the Dubai chocolate and pistachio dessert trend taking over your feed and wondered how to get in on the indulgence, Amoretti? has the answer. The flavor innovators behind some of the world's most luxurious ingredients are now bringing the magic home with their Pistachio Cream - an ultra-rich, nearly 60% pistachio-packed spread that turns everyday treats into gourmet masterpieces.

This is not your average nut butter. It's pure, roasted pistachio bliss with a velvety-smooth texture and a touch of white chocolate for perfect balance. Whether you're whipping up bakery-level desserts or simply elevating your morning toast, Amoretti?'s Pistachio Cream delivers the premium flavor you didn't know you were missing.

"We wanted to create something that allows home bakers and food lovers to effortlessly bring a taste of luxury into their kitchens," said Maral Barsoumian, Co-founder of Amoretti?. "This Pistachio Cream is all about authenticity - pure, rich, and designed to elevate every bite."

Endless Ways to Indulge:

  • Flawlessly execute the Dubai Chocolate trend

  • Spread on toast, bagels, or waffles for an instant upgrade

  • Drizzle over pancakes, ice cream, or yogurt for a decadent treat

  • Swirl into cakes, brownies, or cheesecakes for a next-level twist

  • Dip cookies, crackers, or fresh fruit for a snack that feels fancy

  • Blend into lattes, protein shakes, or smoothies for a nutty boost

  • Or, let's be real - just grab a spoon and dig in

For those inspired by Dubai's ultra-luxe pistachio desserts, Amoretti?'s Pistachio Cream makes it easy to recreate high-end chocolates, pistachio-stuffed croissants, creamy truffles, and more - right from your own kitchen.

Whether you're a seasoned home baker or just someone who loves a little luxury in your everyday treats, Amoretti?'s Pistachio Cream is your secret ingredient for making life a little more indulgent. Get your jar today at Amoretti.com and taste the difference.

About Amoretti®:

Founded in 1989 in Oxnard, California, Amoretti is a family-owned business offering over 3,500 high-quality products, including nut pastes, marzipan, fruit artisan pastes, extracts, Craft Purée®, and premium flavoring syrups. Serving bakeries, ice creameries, chocolatiers, beverage manufacturers, restaurants, hotels, bars, and consumers worldwide, Amoretti is dedicated to excellence. For more information, please visit www.amoretti.com.

Media Contact:

Holly Morgan
holly@hollymorganmedia.com

SOURCE: Amoretti®



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.