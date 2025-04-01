Judges recognized both ventures, an inventive solar PV solution and a virtual power plant, as outstanding examples of excellence in the energy sector providing companies with energy and economic benefits

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, today announced that they have been honored in the prestigious Environment+Energy Leader Product Project Awards. Ameresco's collaboration with CPower to develop a virtual power plant at United States Army Futures Command Fort Detrick has been recognized as a Top Software Implementation Project of the Year, and their London Stadium solar photovoltaic solution has been recognized as a Top Energy Innovation Project of the Year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401024712/en/

The Environment+Energy (E+E) Leader Product Project Awards is an annual program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, or in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management outcomes and increased the bottom line.

Awards were scored by a panel of independent judges from more than 20 companies including Hyundai Motor Group, JLL, Air Force OEA, Navitas Partners, UCLA, TRC Companies, IWSI America, Intrinsic Textiles, Climate Social and CapGemini.

"The winners of this year's E+E Leader Awards are tackling some of the most pressing sustainability and energy challenges with real-world, scalable solutions," said Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader and C-Suite Compass LLC. "These projects and products push industry standards forward and are setting new benchmarks for innovation and impact."

Ameresco's collaborative project at Fort Detrick, awarded the E+E Leader Award for Top Software Implementation Project, installed a 6 MW 6 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), integrated with Fort Detrick's existing 18.6 MW DC solar facility. Fort Detrick can now realize maximum performance and economic value because the system is integrated into CPower's VPP. The system generates enough electricity to power the equivalent of around 2,720 homes per year. Additionally, it supports the U.S. Department of Energy's goal of deploying 80-160 GW of VPPs by 2030. These benefits not only enhance Fort Detrick's energy security but also provide a scalable model for other military bases seeking to improve sustainability and cost-effectiveness through integrated renewable energy solutions.

Ameresco's solar photovoltaic solution for London Stadium, awarded the E+E Leader Award for Top Energy Innovation Project of the Year, was developed during a competitive RFP process to install solar on the stadium's membrane roof. This posed unique challenges as the use of conventional framed solar panels would limit energy generation due to weight restrictions, high wind loading and complex shading patterns. The project is a landmark achievement in renewable energy integration, installing a state-of-the-art 6,500 square-meter lightweight flexible photovoltaic solution atop the stadium's roof, complemented by SolarEdge optimizers and inverters. This installation is designed to generate 0.85 million kWh of clean energy annually, contributing significantly to the venue's net-zero carbon emissions targets and reducing long-term energy costs.

"Ameresco is honored to be recognized for our work developing innovative solutions that enhance energy resiliency and security for our clients," said George P. Sakellaris, President and CEO of Ameresco. "Our teams create solutions tailored to specific project needs, and both Fort Detrick and London Stadium are phenomenal examples of their work in action."

With the sustainability and energy landscape evolving rapidly, professionals face increasing challenges in selecting the right solutions. The E+E Leader Product Project Awards serve as a trusted benchmark, highlighting cutting-edge innovations and real-world success stories. Through rigorous expert evaluation, the program provides companies with vetted products and proven projects that drive meaningful improvements in sustainability and energy management.

"Every year, our judges look to recognize the businesses that are truly moving the needle and striving for sustainability and operational efficiency," said Kay Harrison, VP and head of the E+E Leader Awards program. "This year's winners exemplify the kind of forward-thinking strategies and technologies that companies need to stay ahead in an increasingly complex energy and environmental landscape."

To learn more about Ameresco and its award-winning team and projects, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering diversified generation solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Environment+Energy Leader

Since 2006, Environment+Energy Leader's website and newsletters have provided the definitive and objective voice in reporting on business-related energy, environmental, and sustainability issues. Visit: www.environmentenergyleader.com.

About the E+E Leader Product Project Awards

For over a decade, the E+E Leader Product Project Awards have recognized excellence in products, services, and corporate initiatives that drive energy and environmental improvements. Entries are evaluated using a rigorous five-point rating system by an independent panel of executive-level judges from leading organizations across various industries. To see this year's winners and learn more about our judges, visit eeleaderawards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401024712/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Ameresco: Leila Dillon, 508-661-2264, news@ameresco.com