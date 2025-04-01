Blue Sky Scrubs Introduces the Margot Performance Ultra-Soft Jacket: The Ultimate in Comfort and Style for Medical Professionals

Comfortable and durable workwear is perfect for cold ORs, clinics, and outdoor weather conditions

Blue Sky Scrubs., maker of modern scrub wear for medical professionals, today announced the launch of its new comfortable and stylish line of activewear jackets. The line complements Blue Sky's professional medical scrub attire. Designed for comfort and functionality, the jackets allow the wearer to move well and feel comfortable. They feature high-quality fabrics, modern fits, and lightweight warmth to keep medical professionals comfortable during long shifts. In particular, the line is well-suited to operating rooms (ORs), which tend to be cold.

The ultra-stretch activewear jackets are a perfect addition to the Blue Sky lifestyle brand. With features like soft and stretchy cozy fleece, microfleece-lined soft shells, and strategic pockets, the jackets are a natural choice for medical, veterinary, and assisted living professionals in clinical settings who often require layering due to variable indoor temperatures. They need to be comfortable doing their jobs and not be distracted. The jackets perfectly complement Blue Sky's hand-made, ultra-comfortable, athletic-inspired scrubs for people who need to move quickly, efficiently, and comfortably.

"The cozy fleece is so incredibly soft and stretchy that it is perfect for work or the weekend," said Shelby Marquardt, founder and CEO of Blue Sky Scrubs. "Our fleeces, soft shells, and puffer jackets layer up perfectly with scrub pants and long-sleeve tops. You will dream of the days that you can layer up. Our most popular jackets are super warm, water-repellent, and operating room compliant. Stretchy layers add just the right amount of warmth."

Marquardt explained, "Regardless of the season, layers are a total necessity in the medical field. No matter the temperature, we give you great options with light, medium, or heavy-weight vests and jackets. We offer the most extensive collection of professional clinical clothing for medical and veterinary professionals so that you can be comfortable all day long."

It is easy to stay warm and stylish with Blue Sky's collection of women's scrub jackets, vests, hoodies, and outerwear. The apparel is designed for comfort and functionality. The medical outerwear features high-quality fabrics, modern fits, and lightweight warmth to stay comfortable during long shifts.

"Our collection has the perfect layering piece for any healthcare setting," added Marquardt. "Browse the online store for a wide variety of high-quality women's scrub jackets, vests, hoodies, and outerwear in various colors and sizes."

The Blue Sky brand is famous in clinical settings for its selection of medical scrubs, including women's and men's scrubs, nurse uniforms, scrub and surgical caps, lab coats, hoodies, vests, basic layers, compression socks, and surgical scrub clothing, specifically designed for comfort in clinical settings. Every hospital, operating room, veterinary clinic, and assisted living facility boasts Blue Sky scrubs, which enhance the lives of nurses, doctors, technicians, and lab professionals.

The jackets are available for women in XS - XL and S - XL for men.

Media Contact

Organization: Blue Sky Scrubs

Contact Person Name: Azu Aguilera

Website: https://blueskyscrubs.com/

Email: customerservice@thesteamteam.com

Contact Number: +18883025837

Address: 2209 Donley Dr.

City: Austin

State: TX

Country: United States

SOURCE: Blue Sky Scrubs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire