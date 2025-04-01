Luxury Custom Builder Newberry Homes Makes its Orlando, Florida Debut with Development in College Park

Newberry Homes invites members of the press to attend the ribbon cutting and Champagne toast of its first development project in trendy College Park of Downtown Orlando, Florida. Please RSVP to attend.

Newberry Homes, in partnership with Newberry Realty, is excited to announce the ribbon cutting ceremony and Champagne toast as it breaks ground on the development of "Six in the City," a unique community of six tandem single-family homes in the highly desirable College Park neighborhood of Downtown Orlando.

Come and experience history as we say "Hello" to Orlando with our first project in the area. Local celebrities Justin Clarke and Makaila Nichols will also be reporting for a special segment to air on their "You Have Real Estate" show.

We would also like to host other media outlets for our big day. To reserve your red carpet interview slot, please RSVP by Monday, April 14, 2025 to the Newberry Marketing Manager.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Media Places: 10AM

Ribbon Cutting: 11AM

Address: 36 W. Princeton St. Orlando, Florida 32804

Some highlights about the properties:

These new construction homes, set to be available in 2026, are being built in response to the high demand for more affordable single-family home options in the Downtown Orlando area - particularly in College Park. Each of the six homes will feature three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a garage, and two stories of living space.

Located in the heart of College Park, the "Six in the City" community offers residents the convenience of a short walking distance to vibrant nightlife and a variety of restaurants. Furthermore, College Park is renowned for its excellent school system making these homes an ideal choice for families.

"Newberry Homes is proud to apply its custom home building skills to create these right-sized homes," says Chadwick Newberry, President of Newberry. "We've listened to the needs and wants of the Orlando community, and we've designed these homes to not compromise the most important house features that people want."

For more information about "Six in the City" or to express interest in these homes, please contact Newberry Realty.

About Newberry Homes:

Newberry Homes is a trusted home builder known for their attention to detail and commitment to quality. They have a proven track record of delivering beautifully designed homes that meet the needs of today's families.

About Newberry Realty:

Newberry Realty is a leading real estate company in Central Florida dedicated to providing exceptional service to home buyers and sellers in the area. They are committed to making the home buying and selling process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Access Press Kit Below:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YR-Npyof8H2LXqiB-i3N7hrByxQ6gqCP?usp=share_link

Ribbon Cutting RSVP and Press Contact:

Nicole Brown

nbrown@mynewberry.com

321.966.4094

