Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (FSE: V3H) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") is providing an update on its exploration activities at the Kesar Project, which is contiguous to and northwest of K92 Mining's Kainantu Mine in Papua New Guinea ("PNG").

Previously (see news release February 6, 2025) the Company announced that it had completed a drill program (5 holes for a total of 2,112 meters) at the Anteruno target at Kesar and had relocated the diamond drill rig to the high priority targets at the East Vein Zone, initially at Hampore (Figure 1). The Company also reported that it had commenced a Mobile Magnetotelluric (MobileMT) geophysical survey across the broader project area.

Key Highlights:

A MobileMT survey has been completed across the entire tenement, with high-resolution 100 meter line spacing infill over the most prospective areas. The data outlines a large-scale, well-defined network of deep-seated structures with strong connectivity to known mineralization and geochemical anomalies at Hampore and Fufunambi . These structures are on trend and of comparable scale to those at K92 Mining (Figure 2).

has been completed across the entire tenement, with high-resolution 100 meter line spacing infill over the most prospective areas. The data outlines a . These structures are on trend and of comparable scale to those at K92 Mining (Figure 2). At Anteruno , MobileMT data highlights a reduced conductive anomaly on the margin of a larger regional system , an encouraging structural setting.

, MobileMT data highlights a reduced conductive anomaly , an encouraging structural setting. Drilling at Anteruno, while now interpreted to be south of the main target areas, did produce gold bearing intervals in every drill hole and confirmed the presence of high-grade polymetallic gold mineralization, including the following intervals: KDH-03 intercepted 3.13 meters @ 3.67 g/t gold from 82.49 meters, including 0.71 meters @ 13.5 g/t gold from 84.46 meters, and KDH-05 intercepted 0.23 meters @ 6.61 g/t gold from 62.52 meters.

Initial drilling of high-priority targets at Hampore is nearing completion with four holes (KDH-06 to KDH-09) completed for 943.9 meters and hole (KDH-10) underway.

Hampore drilling has intercepted hydrothermal breccia with quartz-carbonate vein and semi-massive pyrite, visually similar to K92 Mining deposits such as Kora and Judd (Figure 3 and 4). Assay results are pending.

(Figure 3 and 4). Assay results are pending. MobileMT data, recent mapping, high-grade rock chip results, and evidence of artisanal mining have all contributed to the design of a 1,200-metre drill program at Fufunambi.

"A high-grade discovery at Kesar has the potential to be transformational for Great Pacific Gold," commented Greg McCunn, CEO. "With our diamond drill program, we have been vectoring in on high-grade mineralization that has been observed in rock chips, soil samples and mapping. The encouraging results at Anteruno, despite being south of the main target area identified by the MobileMT survey, supports our thesis of an extensive mineralized system at Kesar. Given the success of the program to-date, we are expecting to continue drilling with one diamond drill rig at Kesar through April to expand upon the initial results."





Figure 1: Location map of various Kesar Project target areas.



Kesar MobileMT Geophysics Survey

Preliminary MobileMT survey results have identified several significant magnetic and conductive anomalies across the entire Kesar tenement. The Hampore area lies immediately southwest of a significant northwest-trending conductive zone, while the Fufunambi area is positioned closer to prominent conductivity highs. Recent detailed mapping in these two areas highlight this zone as an important intersection between northeast and northwest-trending structural corridors, representing a highly prospective structural setting.

With the successful completion of the MobileMT survey, the Company is now focused on unlocking further value from the dataset through advanced interpretation and integration with existing geological information. The Company has engaged Expert Geophysics (EGL) to deliver a suite of interpretive products designed to refine drill targeting and improve structural understanding across the Kesar project area, where the geophysical signature strongly resembles that of K92 Mining. Interpretation work is currently in progress, with outcomes from this phase expected to inform drill program planning and be shared with the market once finalized.

The apparent conductivity trends from the Kesar MobileMT survey are shown in Figure 2, alongside publicly available data from the nearby K92 Mine for regional comparison.





Figure 2: Apparent Conductivity Map at 86 Hz (Source of K92 information: Exploration for deep gold bearing structures with natural field airborne electromagnetics; A Prikhodko, A Sirohey, A Bagrianski; Extended Absracts - 17th SAGA Biennial Conference & Exhibition 2022).



Figure 3: Kainantu Mine Judd J1 Vein Zone Drill Core (Source: K92 Mining Announces Multiple New Near-Mine Infrastructure Dilatant Zones Identified and High-Grade Zones Extended December 3, 2024)



Figure 4: KDH-08 Core Photograph: 181.5 - 185.2m; Hydrothermal breccia with Quartz-Carbonate vein and semi-massive pyrite.



Anteruno Prospect Exploration Summary and Highlights

The Anteruno Prospect, part of the Kesar Project located northwest of the producing K92 Mine within the mineralized Markham Transfer corridor, has recently completed its initial drilling program. Five drill holes totaling 2,112.40 meters were completed (Table 1), targeting mineralization hosted predominantly within granodiorite intrusions of the Akuna Intrusive Suite.

Table 1: Anteruno Area Drill Program Nov 2024 to January 2025

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Grid ID Dip Azi Max Depth (m) Status KDH001 368154 9325106 1408 WGS84_55S -55 185 500.0 Completed KDH002 368241 9324882 1293 WGS84_55S -60 185 27.5 Abandoned KDH002A 368241 9324882 1293 WGS84_55S -50 045 400.0 Completed KDH003 368153 9325106 1408 WGS84_55S -55 035 320.7 Completed KDH004 367879 9324902 1314 WGS84_55S -50 245 504.6 Completed KDH005 368426 9324846 1256 WGS84_55S -55 245 359.6 Completed











Total 2,112.4



Multiple vein and structural intercepts exhibit gold mineralization between 0.5 to >10 g/t Au, highlighting potential for polymetallic, intrusion-related style mineralization. Key intercepts are shown in Table 2.

Key geological observations from Anteruno were, as follows:

Mineralization dominated by quartz-carbonate-polymetallic veins associated with base metals (sphalerite, galena, molybdenite, chalcopyrite) and arsenopyrite.

Strong structural control with mineralization hosted within NW-SE trending fault zones and secondary E-W trending structures.

Alteration patterns include widespread propylitic (chlorite) alteration and localized phyllic (sericite-clay) and argillic alteration halos associated with higher-grade mineralization.

Geochemical correlation suggests gold association primarily with arsenic, antimony, lead, zinc, and locally bismuth.

The initial results from Anteruno provide evidence for high-grade polymetallic gold mineralization, though limited to thin veins. Soil and rock chip anomalism within the main Anteruno prospect area has been adequately tested by the five drill holes.

Table 2: Anteruno Key Drill Intercepts

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval* (m) Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper g/t KDH-01 32.60 32.80 0.20 2.60 19.50 0.03 KDH-02A 65.80 66.83 1.03 1.65 62.60 0.12 KDH-03 51.78 52.87 1.09 2.30 17.40 0.01 KDH-03 82.47 85.60 3.13 3.67 10.78 0.01 Including 84.46 85.17 0.71 13.50 23.80 0.02 KDH-04 122.00 122.30 0.30 2.57 3.67 0.24 KDH-05 62.52 62.75 0.23 6.61 ** **

* Additional drilling is required to determine true widths.

** Assays pending.

The Anteruno project area remains an important piece of the broader geological framework, situated along a diffuse boundary between moderately conductive and resistive domains on the margin of a larger regional system. This setting is considered significant for understanding the structural architecture and fluid flow pathways that may control mineralization across the district. Ongoing work, including detailed geological mapping, geochemical zonation, and structural modelling, continues to refine its role in the broader exploration strategy.

Hampore Prospect Exploration Summary and Interpretation To-Date

The five drill holes at the Hampore Prospect (Table 3) targeted surface mineralization with exceptionally high-grade gold assays in rock chip samples (up to 110.0 g/t Au). Both KDH-06 and KDH-07 successfully intersected multiple mineralized structures hosted within granodiorite. Drill hole KDH-08 targeted bedded meta-sediments (phyllites), intersecting significant structural and alteration zones. Observations indicate strong pervasive secondary biotite alteration and sericite associated with vein halos, brecciation, and multiple structural intersections. KDH-09 intercepted multiple zones with faulting and mineralized veins. The predominant lithology was meta-sediments (Phyllites) and drilling intersected the contact with granodiorite. Final assay results are pending for all Hampore holes.

Table 3: Initial Drilling at Hampore January-March 2025

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Grid ID Dip Azi Max Depth (m) Status KDH-06 369444 9328077 1607 WGS84_55S -55 250 128.1 Completed KDH-07 369444 9328077 1607 WGS84_55S -75 250 242.8 Completed KDH-08 369822 9327681 1593 WGS84_55S -55 010 258.3 Completed KDH-09 369517 9327752 1706 WGS84_55S -55 010 314.7 Completed KDH-10 369673 9327983 1535 WGS84_55S -50 260

In Progress











Total 943.9



On behalf of Great Pacific Gold

Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold has a portfolio of exploration stage projects in Papua New Guinea ("PNG") and Australia. The Company is focused on developing gold-copper resources from its highly prospective land packages. Its core projects include:

Wild Dog - located in the East New Britain province of PNG, Wild Dog is a brownfield exploration project with a history of small-scale gold mining. The project contains numerous epithermal and porphyry hydrothermal-magmatic targets evidenced by previous exploration and operations. The Company expects to begin an extensive exploration program in Q1 2025 at Wild Dog.

- located in the East New Britain province of PNG, Wild Dog is a brownfield exploration project with a history of small-scale gold mining. The project contains numerous epithermal and porphyry hydrothermal-magmatic targets evidenced by previous exploration and operations. The Company expects to begin an extensive exploration program in Q1 2025 at Wild Dog. Kesar - located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG and contiguous with K92 Mining's mine tenements, Kesar is a greenfield exploration project with several high priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation of key K92 deposits such as Kora. Exploration work to date by GPAC at Kesar has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs.

- located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG and contiguous with K92 Mining's mine tenements, Kesar is a greenfield exploration project with several high priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation of key K92 deposits such as Kora. Exploration work to date by GPAC at Kesar has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. Arau - located in Eastern Highlands province of PNG, the Arau Project contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with results pending. The Arau project includes the Elandora licence which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.

- located in Eastern Highlands province of PNG, the Arau Project contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with results pending. The Arau project includes the Elandora licence which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets. Lauriston - located in the state of Victoria, Australia, the Lauriston project is located on the southern extension of the Fosterville Goldfield Belt and is adjacent to Agnico Eagle's extensive Fosterville tenements and mine operations. Lauriston contains the Comet-Trojan target, a 4.5km long epizonal orogenic system. The discovery hole at Comet intersected 8m at 105 g/t gold and a follow-up drilling program was completed in Q3 2024. The Company is consolidating its information on the Lauriston project and expects to publish an NI 43-101 compliant technical report.

- located in the state of Victoria, Australia, the Lauriston project is located on the southern extension of the Fosterville Goldfield Belt and is adjacent to Agnico Eagle's extensive Fosterville tenements and mine operations. Lauriston contains the Comet-Trojan target, a 4.5km long epizonal orogenic system. The discovery hole at Comet intersected 8m at 105 g/t gold and a follow-up drilling program was completed in Q3 2024. The Company is consolidating its information on the Lauriston project and expects to publish an NI 43-101 compliant technical report. Walhalla - located in the state of Victoria, Australia, the Walhalla project consists of over 1,400km2 of concessions including the numerous historical mining operations and the recently acquired Woods Point land package. The Company is consolidating its information on the Walhalla project and expects to publish an NI 43-101 compliant technical report. Walhalla contains a high-priority greenfield target called Pinnacles. Extensive soil geochemistry has highlighted a 400m x 1,100m gold mineralized aplitic dyke which contains disseminated sulphides and outcrops at surface. The Pinnacles target is fully permitted and ready for drilling.

The Company also holds a number of other exploration projects including the recently acquired Tinga Valley Project.

Quality assurance/quality control

The Company follows industry-recognized standards of Best Practice and Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Samples were submitted to Intertek Minerals Ltd. (ISO: 9001), located in Lae, Papua New Guinea in sealed in plastic bags using single use tie-locks, thereby ensuring chain of custody, for fire assay and ICP analysis. To date all batches have passed QAQC within acceptable tolerance limits. All diamond holes were drilled predominantly in HQ diameter, with both PQ and NQ core utilized depending on the length of the hole and ground conditions. Core recovery was better than 95%.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Callum Spink, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, MAIG, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Spink is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Mineralization at the properties held by K92 Mining is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Kesar Project.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

