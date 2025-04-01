Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP), or "the Company", announced today that the Company has entered into a revolving loan facility with its CEO, Mark Jarvis, whereby Mr. Jarvis has agreed to loan the Company up to $150,000 from time to time in such installment amounts as the Company and the Lender may agree.

Interest on outstanding principal shall be charged to Shoal Point at the rate of five percent (5%) per annum compounded semi-annually.

Shoal Point has granted a registrable first ranking security interest in all of its personal and after acquired personal property as security for the Loan.

About Shoal Point Energy Ltd.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is a public company listed on the CSE exchange under the symbol "SHP". The company is suing the government of Newfoundland and Labrador substantial damages for "de facto expropriation" or "constructive taking" of its rights to develop its oil and gas interests in western Newfoundland. The claim document is on our website at:

https://shoalpointenergy.com/assets/docs/reports/Shoal-Point-Energy_Signed-Statement-of-Claim.pdf

