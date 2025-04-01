Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Kyle Murray, Dean of the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University, current students, alumni, and professors, joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Student Investment Fund.





The Student Investment Fund is a real-money course for undergraduate students interested in the theory and practice of equity valuation. With mentorship from alumni, students engage in a week-by-week study of key aspects of the valuation of a public company. Based on research from hundreds of student analysts over the years, the fund has grown from $125,000 in 2001 to $1.82 million in March 2025.

A leader in experiential learning, the Lazaridis School offers Canada's largest business school co-op program.

