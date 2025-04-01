Pirix.co: Marvelous Launches AI Insiders Event Series in San Francisco

An exclusive, high-trust gathering co-hosted by Merve Isler,Bhavya Gupta, and Ayse Deniz Gokcin blended deep tech, creativity, and community for the future of artificial intelligence.

Bhavya Gupta, AyseDeniz Gokcin, Merve Isler

Marvelous, the AI-driven experiential B2B marketing platform, officially launched its fresh event series, AI Insiders, with a groundbreaking event at AWS GenAI Loft in San Francisco. Designed to bring together the brightest minds in artificial intelligence, the invite-only event welcomed 150 curated guests, including AI founders, tier-one investors, enterprise executives, and researchers for an evening of high-impact conversations and collaborative exploration. "We're living through an AI Renaissance, one where trust, creativity, and technology must evolve together," said Merve Isler, Founder & CEO of Marvelous. "AI Insiders isn't just an event, it's a movement. A curated space where builders and thinkers come together to shape the future, not with hype, but with heart. Because at the core of every breakthrough, there's a relationship built on trust."

The event was co-hosted by Bhavya Gupta, Information Security Officer at Stanford University, who emphasized the importance of shared responsibility in shaping ethical and secure AI ecosystems:

"By building an AI ecosystem that values ethics, security, and collaboration, we can ensure that the extraordinary potential of AI is realized for the benefit of all. We need cross-industry partnerships, collaborations between academia and industry, and public-private initiatives."

Josh Constine, Ronjon Nag

The evening featured a powerful fireside chat titled "What's Next in AI?" with Ronjon Nag (Stanford Professor, Investor and Founder of R42), David Hefter (Director at BlackRock), and Josh Constine (Venture Partner at SignalFire and former Editor-at-Large at TechCrunch). Moderated by Constine, the panel explored second-order impacts of AI, agentic systems, and real-world readiness.

"We're watching AI unlock new consumer, builder, and business behaviors. The real breakthroughs will come from the people who combine trust, intuition, and technology, not just those who chase the trend." added Josh Constine from SignalFire.

"AI is transforming every industry, but the real moonshot uses it to decode aging and disease." Ronjon Nag from Stanford University, R42.

The event also delivered a memorable moment through an AI-powered piano performance by co-host AyseDeniz Gokcin, a globally acclaimed pianist and composer who blends classical music with machine learning. Her live piece merged emotional depth, narrative structure, and real-time AI interaction, offering a visceral experience of what happens when creativity meets computation.

AyseDeniz Gokcin

The night continued with the AI Lightning Pitch Showcase, moderated by Delia Lazarescu, aka TechUnicorn. Five promising startups took the stage: Zania AI, Peaka, BitHuman, Bub AI, and TheAgentic.

Delia Lazarescu, aka TechUnicorn

The event received global media coverage and was featured on Reuters, amplified by media visibility sponsor Pirix.co.

The event was made possible with the generous support and partnership of industry leaders like Amazon Web Services. Zania AI is the leading AI security company that is creating autonomous agents to streamline enterprise risk and compliance management. BridgeX Ventures is an early-stage AI fund based in San Francisco, investing across the full value chain of artificial intelligence. Peaka is a secure data platform that helps enterprises become AI-ready without overhauling their infrastructure. TheAgentic, infrastructure for AI agent development, powering over 220 applied AI startups with TheAgentic. HC Consulting is a community-first consultancy shaping the future of AI security and governance. Pirix.co, an intelligent media partner expanding visibility for breakthrough tech events through strategic content distribution and editorial support.

About AI Insiders

AI Insiders is more than an event series; it's a global network of high-trust, high-impact AI gatherings designed to unite the most innovative founders, investors, and enterprise leaders. With exclusive deal flow, deep insights, and community-first values, it's where the future of AI collaboration begins.

About Marvelous

Marvelous is an AI-powered experiential B2B marketing platform that transforms brand moments into measurable outcomes. Using intelligent AI agents, Marvelous plans, scales, and optimizes real-world events, helping companies turn marketing into meaningful, high-trust human connections. From brand activations and community-led gatherings to creator-hosted experiences, Marvelous offers a smarter, faster alternative to traditional agencies and manual coordination, helping brands engage their ideal audiences with precision and impact. Founded by Merve Isler, Marvelous powers global campaigns like the monthly AI Insiders series and serves as the infrastructure for a new era of community-driven experiential marketing.

