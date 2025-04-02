Cohen Financial Group: Mark Cohen Named #1 Mortgage Broker in the U.S. by Scotsman Guide - Closes $790M in Loans in 2024

Renowned mortgage expert Mark Cohen, founder and CEO of Cohen Financial Group, has once again earned the prestigious title of #1 Mortgage Broker in the United States, according to the 2025 Scotsman Guide rankings. Cohen's latest accolade follows an extraordinary year in which he closed over $790 million in loan volume, cementing his legacy as one of the most accomplished and trusted figures in the mortgage industry. This marks Cohen's 15th consecutive year ranking in the top 1% of mortgage brokers nationwide, showcasing his unparalleled consistency, deep market expertise, and enduring commitment to client success-regardless of shifting economic conditions.

"Receiving this honor from Scotsman Guide is a true privilege," said Mark Cohen. "It reflects the dedication of my team and the trust of our clients who rely on us to deliver mortgage solutions with precision, care, and results."

Throughout his nearly four-decade career, Mark Cohen has originated more than 30,000 loans, surpassing $17 billion in total funded volume. He remains the only mortgage broker in the U.S. to average $1 billion annually in loan originations over the past 10 years. Known for his strategic insight and personalized approach, Cohen continues to lead the industry with a focus on high-performance lending, client education, and tailored financial solutions.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Cohen Financial Group is a premier mortgage brokerage firm specializing in residential mortgages, commercial financing, mortgage refinancing, and jumbo and Non-QM loans. Serving everyone from first-time homebuyers to seasoned real estate investors, Cohen and his team deliver white-glove service and results-driven financing options that meet each client's unique goals.

Whether it's a multimillion-dollar estate or a family's first home, our mission is the same: to provide intelligent mortgage solutions and outstanding service," Cohen added.

The Scotsman Guide is widely recognized as the industry's most credible and comprehensive ranking of top mortgage originators in the United States. Mark Cohen's #1 placement reflects his continued excellence, integrity, and influence as a leader in residential and commercial lending.

