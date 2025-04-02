Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.04.2025 05:18 Uhr
China International Supply Chain Expo: China-Brazil Economic and Trade Forum Convenes in São Paulo, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

SAO PAULO , April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-Brazil Economic and Commercial Forum took place in São Paulo, Brazil, on March 28, bringing together high-profile government officials and business leaders from both countries. Keynote speakers included Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT); Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves, President of the Brazil-China Business Council; and Yu Peng, Consul General of China in São Paulo.

Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Delivered Speech at China-Brazil Economic and Trade Forum, Urging Bilateral Cooperation between China and Brazil with New Opportunities to Explore at the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo.

In his address, Ren Hongbin highlighted the enduring partnership between China and Brazil, emphasizing CCPIT's commitment to expanding economic collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Leading a delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs, Ren engaged in high-level talks with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, exploring new opportunities in industrial integration, supply chain resilience, and multilateral innovation. China reiterated its support for Brazil's 2024 BRICS presidency and the mutual goal of a "Golden 50 Years" of robust bilateral cooperation and solidarity among Global South nations.

Brazilian participants emphasized the resilience and complementary strengths of economic ties between the two nations in the face of global challenges, including rising protectionism, climate change transitions, and technological disruptions. Key opportunities were identified in green energy, high-value industries, and integrated supply chains, with calls for businesses to leverage platforms like the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) to advance sustainable growth.

Co-organized by CCPIT and the Brazil-China Business Council, the forum attracted over 100 delegates from trade agencies, chambers, and companies, culminating in on-site agreements worth over US$2 billion spanning agriculture, mining, and CISCE participation.

During the visit, Ren Hongbin headed a delegation of over 40 companies, representing key sectors, including agriculture, food processing, finance, infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, and healthcare. The delegation engaged in strategic talks with Brazilian government and business leaders while touring local companies to identify and pursue collaborative opportunities.

For more information, please visit https://en.cisce.org.cn/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656062/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2427202/CISCE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-brazil-economic-and-trade-forum-convenes-in-sao-paulo-strengthening-bilateral-ties-302417804.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
