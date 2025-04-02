Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Following the announcement, businesses who wish to improve their search engine rankings and increase traffic to their websites can turn to the company for niche and keyword-specific backlinks. LinkDaddy's backlinks highlight relevant content to make articles, blogs, and videos more discoverable on platforms like Google.

LinkDaddy Announces Keyword Backlinks & Content Creation Service For Visibility

The company helps clients' business content stand out even amid intense online competition. LinkDaddy's keyword backlinks carry more weight in search engine algorithms than standard backlinks, making it easier to climb organic search rankings.

"While all backlinks are valuable for SEO, keyword backlinks offer a distinct advantage. They signal to search engines that your website is relevant to specific keywords and help drive targeted traffic directly to your pages," CEO Tony Peacock explains.

Central to all backlink endeavors is a strong base of content with compelling narratives that engage audiences. LinkDaddy creates original articles that are designed to appeal to both target markets and search engines.

"They include clear headings (H1, H2, H3) as well as images and videos related to your business," Peacock adds. "If you're a local business, we'll include your Google My Business (GMB) info and location data, giving your website an extra local boost."

As part of its Tier 1 backlinking process, LinkDaddy publishes this content on over 200 high-authority, high-traffic blog sites, deploying 90% generic anchor text and 10% keyword-based anchor text in its hyperlinks. The included keyword backlinks direct traffic back to the client's website.

This process is repeated in Tiers 2, 3, and 4, with each level connecting to the others to create a far-reaching backlink network with over 6,200 blog posts with links. The link creation process for each tier takes around seven days but clients are advised that it may take up to one month before this has a noticeable effect on search engine rankings.

The company highlights that search engines are quicker to notice Tier 1 backlinks, offering a guarantee that at least 70% of backlinks will be indexed by Google.

A keyword backlinks package costs $99 and includes over 200 blog posts, backlinked with a DoFollow SEO campaign. LinkDaddy clients can also embed YouTube videos and up to 100 of their own hosted images.

