VOOPOO, a global leader in vaping innovation, is proud to announce that its revolutionary UFORCE-X Tank has been awarded the prestigious Best Atomizer title at VAPEXPO Paris 2025, one of the most renowned vaping exhibitions in the world.

The UFORCE-X Tank: Earning One of Only 5 Hardware Awards Presented at the Event

The UFORCE-X Tank has redefined the standards for sub-ohm vaping with its innovative design, superior performance, and user-friendly features. Designed for direct-to-lung (DTL) vaping, the UFORCE-X offers:

Top-notch atomisation technology with the PnP X platform, ensuring 100 ml of e-liquid usage without dry hits or burnt tastes. A 5.5 mL (Standard) or 2 mL (TPD). tank for extended vaping sessions. Top airflow intake and anti-leakage technology, delivering a clean and consistent vaping experience. With the 510 thread, it can be used on any device with a 510 interface. Compatibility with all PnP X Series Coils, providing flexibility and customization for vapers. A sleek and durable design that pairs perfectly with large mods and boxes.

ARGUS G3: Outshining POD with Gorgeous Look and Exceptional Performance

At VAPEXPO Paris 2025, VOOPOO also unveiled the highly anticipated ARGUS G3, an exceptional POD system that combines stunning aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. Key highlights include:

iCOSM CODE 2.0 Technology: The innovative upgraded iCOSM CODE 2.0 ensures 30-day cleanness, steady smoothness, and 100 mL endurance, setting new standards for vaping performance. 1500 mAh Built-in Battery: As the POD with the largest battery capacity in the VOOPOO ARGUS POD Family, ARGUS G3 offers unmatched longevity and reliability. Exquisite Design: Featuring a screen bordered by metal or diamond and dazzling colors and textures, ARGUS G3 is as elegant as a piece of art. Its unique design makes it a standout product in both functionality and aesthetics.

Winning the Best Atomizer award is a testament to VOOPOO's dedication to advancing vaping technology and meeting the needs of both novice and experienced vapers. Meanwhile, the debut of ARGUS G3 marks another milestone in VOOPOO's journey to redefine the standards of vaping devices. This recognition inspires VOOPOO to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in vaping.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

