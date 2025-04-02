

EQS Newswire / 02/04/2025 / 11:56 UTC+8

Sinohealth Holdings (2361.HK) delivered a solid and progressive financial performance in 2024: annual revenue reached RMB404 million, up 1.9% year-over-year; net profit stood at RMB112 million, up 10.8% year-over-year. Against the backdrop of AI reshaping productivity in the healthcare industry, this result not only demonstrates the Company's strong execution in accelerating its AI strategy but also confirms its deep deployment and high-value technical barriers in vertical healthcare scenarios. Sinohealth's success is no accident - it represents the inevitable outcome of converging factors including data accumulation, technological innovation, ecological layout, and policy dividends. 1.Dual Catalysts: New Value Opportunities Amid Rising Eastern Technology and Healthcare Stimulus 2024 saw a "rising East, falling West" global capital market landscape - the revaluation wave of Eastern tech assets centered in China coincided with intensive policy rollouts supporting consumption and healthcare industry development. Leading enterprises with both technological strength and healthcare scenario advantages usher in historic windows for value revaluation. As a company whose strategic layout aligns deeply with these two market themes, Sinohealth is poised to capture new growth drivers from this dual opportunity. From the perspective of tech asset revaluation, Chinese tech companies are transitioning from "scenario adopters" to "standard setters" amid global industrial chain restructuring. As a leader in China's healthcare data technology sector, Sinohealth has maintained continuous R&D investment, particularly achieving breakthroughs in frontier fields like AI, big data, and healthcare scenario integration. Financial reports show that as of end-2024, the Company employed 304 staff with medical and pharmaceutical expertise and 140 with computer science backgrounds, while R&D expenditure increased 6% year-over-year. Benefiting from its monopoly-level data infrastructure and full-chain technical barriers spanning data governance to clinical decision-making, the Company's "tech capabilities" are market-scarce. Its comprehensive ecological empowerment system has built robust resource integration capabilities, while extensive industrial partnering network create significant competitive advantages, supporting continuous valuation uplift potential. From the healthcare consumption expansion perspective, intensified pro-consumption policies combined with population aging and consumption recovery are driving structural optimization of medication use and growing demand for quality healthcare services, continuing to improve sector fundamentals. A recent Everbright Securities report noted that policy support plus accelerating aging are priming consumer healthcare recovery: the "Special Action Plan for Boosting Consumption" explicitly aims to enhance medical and elderly care capabilities. This policy tilt combined with demographic aging will drive concurrent growth in consumer healthcare demand and purchasing power. In response, the Company, with its deep healthcare data technology layout, links numerous B- and C-end healthcare consumers, precisely addressing policy-driven healthcare consumption upgrade demands and seizing new growth opportunities. Clearly, whether viewed through the lens of tech asset revaluation or healthcare policy dividends, the Company is precisely aligned with current market trends, positioned to resonate with sectoral momentum and capture alpha opportunities through its strategic advantages in beta opportunities. 2.Business Breakdown: Three-Pronged Approach Driving Ecological Growth Sinohealth's business model can be characterized as a "three-pronged approach" - taking To B as the foundation, with To C and To R serving as incremental engines, forming an "iron triangle" structure. To B: Strengthening Moats Through In-Hospital & Out-of-Hospital Synergy Sinohealth's To B business remains its core revenue source and best demonstration of technical barriers and data advantages. Innovative in-hospital business achieved significant progress over the year, with revenue surging 86.5% year-over-year to RMB48.4 million. This growth marks a strategic upgrade in product mix, opening a new growth frontier beyond mature out-of-hospital B-end businesses. With nearly two decades of healthcare industry expertise, the Company leverages its data assets, technological advantages, and industrial ecosystems to connect out-of-hospital (pharmacy stores) and in-hospital data, building omni-channel insights capabilities covering "people, goods and venue" to provide full-chain smart digital solutions for medical product suppliers. The Company continues enabling clients to make efficient operational decisions, achieve precise market connections, and enhance operational efficiency and growth. This win-win strategy has driven steady revenue growth and continuous client ecosystem expansion. In 2024, its Smart Retail Cloud revenue grew 24.2% year-over-year, serving 694 enterprise clients. The core SIC system covered 2,853 pharmaceutical retail enterprises and 118,000 pharmacy stores. The system manages over 245,000 pharmacy staff and 282 million pharmacy members, with monthly active staff and members reaching 107,000 and 2.5 million respectively. Additionally, by end-2024, its smart decision-making solutions served 661 enterprise clients, maintaining market-leading scale with continuous growth. The top 30 healthcare product suppliers accounted for 96.67% of clientele, reflecting both market leadership in out-of-hospital segments and rapid in-hospital market penetration. To C: Explosive Growth & Emerging Monetization Models Sinohealth's To C business is rapidly emerging as a new growth engine. Through a "light - heath management + heavy-serious illness management" model, the Company is expanding from B-end ecosystems to C-end markets, exploring private domain traffic monetization possibilities. In health management, the Company provides smart health management cloud products through medical and physical examination institutions for physical examination users and at-risk populations for various chronic diseases, offering "Woodpecker AI-MDT" smart health management solutions covering physical examination reports interpretation, health follow-ups services for sub-healthy populations, single-disease health management services, and personalized physical examination services, so as to meet the post-examination health management needs of patients for the full process. Financial data shows that in 2024, AI-MDT services reached over 5.07 million patients, up 106% year-over-year. In serious illness management, the Company's smart medical cloud products for oncology patients leverage the Woodpecker Multi-disciplinary Oncology Treatment Platform by adhering to authoritative clinical guidelines, precision-matching expert oncology teams, and delivering multi-disciplinary collaborative implementation solutions, significantly enhancing treatment quality and efficiency for patients. To R: Future-Oriented Layout in Innovative Drug R&D Sinohealth's To R business focuses on biopharmaceutical R&D, building R&D intelligent agents through collaborations with drug enterprises and CRO companies to provide smart clinical research solutions. Encompassing the full lifecycle from clinical development to post-launch marketing, the Company offers integrated smart solutions including protocol design, intelligent systems, and operational services to innovative pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. The Company also integrates resources across medical institutions, innovative drug enterprises, CRO companies, CMO companies, and pharmaceutical retail enterprises to build industrial cooperation ecosystems. Additionally, strategic investments and M&A are planned to expand its layout in the field of innovative pharmaceutical and medical devices, integrating capital and technology resources to incubate promising synergistic targets. This forward-looking layout provides strong technical reserves and ecological potential for future growth, solidifying its advantages in biopharmaceutical R&D. 3.Value Growth Logic: Scarcity + Flywheel Effect + Application Scenarios Looking ahead, Sinohealth's core value growth logic revolves around three key areas. First, scarcity. As a rare "vertical healthcare large model + data services" listed entity in Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Sinohealth holds unique core asset value for its leading position in healthcare data technology. With accelerating industry digital transformation, data and AI are becoming critical competitive factors. The Company will continue strengthening its scarcity in this field, particularly through its growing vertical healthcare large model capabilities and near-monopolistic data infrastructure advantages. Furthermore, not only the Company holds technological advantages, but also its deep industry expertise and extensive ecological partnering network create irreplaceable market positions. Second, flywheel effect. Sinohealth has built a powerful growth flywheel through data accumulation, model optimization, client stickiness enhancement, and data feedback loops. This virtuous cycle not only increases client loyalty but also provides sustained long-term growth momentum. For example, the "Tiangong-No.1" commercial data smart middleware and "Woodpecker (Zhuomuniao)" medical middleware form dual engines driving high-quality data resource systems. The Company has amassed millions of public data (medical literature, guidelines, drug inserts) and tens of millions of de-identified and annotated datasets, providing a solid foundation for Woodpecker's model training. Meanwhile, high-quality smart solutions significantly enhance client stickiness, demonstrating strong attraction and value extraction capabilities across B- and C-end markets. In addition, a virtuous loop has been formed through data feedback, where customers use the data generated by the Company's services to further optimize the model, and the optimized model improves service quality, thereby attracting more customers. This positive cycle not only enhances customer stickiness, but also provides sustained momentum for the Company's long-term development. Third, application scenarios. With policy support and accelerating AI commercialization in healthcare, Sinohealth is poised for value revaluation. Its core growth drivers will continue benefiting from deep scenario penetration capabilities. The recent "Notice on Issuing Reference Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence Application Scenarios in the Health Industry" issued by China's National Health Commission identified 84 AI application scenarios covering full process services such as disease screening, diagnostic support, and health management. This policy provides a clear roadmap for large-scale AI+healthcare deployment, marking a strategic transition from local pilot projects to systematic implementation. Against this backdrop, the Company is actively building intelligent agent ecosystems, creating a healthcare OS centered on "scenario penetration." Through five vertical intelligent agent matrices (medical, pharmacy, commercial, health management, R&D), the Company is embedding AI capabilities into industry microcosms, establishing a complete "data collection - model training - scenario empowerment - commercial realization" loop. This scenario-driven technical ecological monetization path aligns with policy directions while building competitive barriers through data governance capabilities. It not only creates ongoing business opportunities but also provides catalysts for value revaluation. With its deep industry advantages and continuous innovation, the Company is well-positioned to capture market recognition and valuation uplift from policy dividends. Additionally, its asset-light business model features a 57.8% gross margin (up 1.4pp YoY), reflecting economies of scale in ecological services and AI-driven cost efficiency potential, portending positive future profit margin expansion. Strong cash reserves and stable core business cash flows sustain R&D innovation, enhancing operational security and growth resilience amid market uncertainties. The Company also demonstrates shareholder commitment with a 70% payout ratio, dividend yield significantly exceeding the Hang Seng Tech Index median. In summary, Sinohealth offers near-term B-end growth visibility, mid-term C-end monetization breakthrough potential, and long-term AI healthcare ecosystem transformation upside, all supported by a high safety margin through robust dividend returns. 4.Conclusion With "data as foundation, AI as spear," Sinohealth is driving a healthcare revolution in vertical scenarios, while demonstrating strong beta and alpha attributes amid tailwinds of China's tech asset revaluation, consumption boost and healthcare support. The Company has secured critical positions at the "data entry" and "decision exit" points in this AI-driven transformation in medical and healthcare industry, with its valuation logic transitioning from "software service provider" to "healthcare ecosystem operator." As market perceptions shift from "tool value" to "ecological value," a quiet value revaluation is already underway. 02/04/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

