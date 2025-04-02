VISIONAIZE INC: Visionaize Announces a New Patent, Reinforcing Leadership in Industrial Operational Excellence and Digital Twins

Visionaize, a leader in 3D Digital Twin and AI-driven solutions for the industrial sector, proudly announces the receipt of its U.S. patent for innovative technologies that significantly advance industrial intelligence and operational improvements. The patent is for Visionaize's sustainable digital twin system, these innovations are set to revolutionize industrial plants' operations, driving efficiency, sustainability, and predictive capabilities across industries.

The second patent, for an Integrated System for Predicting Maintenance of Industrial Assets (Patent # 12061469), reflects Visionaize's commitment to transforming maintenance strategies from reactive to predictive. This innovative system leverages advanced AI/ML algorithms and real-time data from digital twins to anticipate equipment failures before they occur, minimizing downtime and reducing maintenance costs. By providing actionable insights into asset performance, Visionaize's solution helps industrial operators make informed decisions that enhance reliability, increase uptime and extend the lifespan of critical assets.

"We are thrilled to receive the patent, which represent a significant step forward in our mission to deliver intelligent, sustainable solutions to the industrial sector," said Vikas Agrawal, CEO of Visionaize. "The technology is not just about enhancing operational efficiency; they are about redefining how industries approach sustainability and asset management. Our sustainable digital twin system and AI platforms exemplify the kind of innovation that will lead the industrial sector into the future."

Visionaize has long been at the forefront of industrial intelligence, providing clients with a unique blend of 3D digital twins and AI-powered insights that drive real-world impact. With these new patents, Visionaize continues to set the standard for innovation in the industry, offering solutions that not only solve today's challenges but also anticipate the needs of tomorrow.

As industries navigate the complexities of digital transformation, Visionaize's patented technologies provide a clear path forward, enabling organizations to optimize operations, reduce their environmental footprint, and improve overall asset performance.

For more information on Visionaize and its patented technologies, visit https://visionaize.com/

About Visionaize: Visionaize is a leading provider of 3D Digital Twin and AI-driven solutions for the industrial sector. Specializing in industrial intelligence and operational improvements, Visionaize helps organizations achieve enhanced efficiency, sustainability, and predictive maintenance capabilities. With offices in California, Houston, Calgary, Saudi Arabia, and India, Visionaize is dedicated to transforming the way industries operate.

Contact: Subhash Sachdeva

Chief Financial Officer

Visionaize Inc.

ssachdeva@visionaize.com

650 804 4904 Contact: Vikas Agrawal

Chief Executive Officer

Visionaize Inc.

vagrawal@visionaize.com

(650) 996 4301

SOURCE: VISIONAIZE INC

