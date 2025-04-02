Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta expands APAC footprint; secures new multi-store contract at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, China



Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), global leading travel retail and F&B player, announces further expansion in the Asia Pacific region, securing a new contract for several outlets at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Playing a leading role in the design of the central public area with its partner, the agreement represents a milestone in the region, set to bring an integrated retail and dining experience to guests traveling through. Spanning 1,400 m2, this latest expansion will increase Avolta's presence at the location to a total of nine stores, offering travelers a curated mix of retail and dining options. The newly awarded contract includes four F&B outlets: Wolfgang Puck Kitchen Counter + Bar, HEYTEA, T9 Premium TEA, and Kumo Kumo, as well as a Hudson Evolve store and four retail stores.



Leveraging on its global experiences, Avolta is working in close collaboration with its partner, Shanghai International Airport Co., Ltd, to design the central public area, ensuring a seamless and immersive travel experience that combines premium shopping, world-class dining, and innovative passenger amenities.



Michael Wong, Managing Director, North Asia at Avolta, commented: "We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Shanghai International Airport Co., Ltd as they develop their world-class hub, to put the traveler at the center and bring a unique and elevated experience to the airport. Aligned with our Destination 2027 strategic goals, this milestone collaboration reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence in global travel retail and F&B, and together we are set to offer a vibrant mix of globally renowned brands and hospitality experiences to passengers."



With the new operations scheduled to open during the first half of 2025, the agreement marks a step in Avolta's growth at this key hub, since successfully resuming its Crystal Jade and Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar outlets operations in Q4 2023/Q1 2024 respectively, that were temporarily closed due to the pandemic For further information:



