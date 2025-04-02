Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), global leading travel retail and F&B player, announces further expansion in the Asia Pacific region, securing a new contract for several outlets at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Playing a leading role in the design of the central public area with its partner, the agreement represents a milestone in the region, set to bring an integrated retail and dining experience to guests traveling through.
Spanning 1,400 m2, this latest expansion will increase Avolta's presence at the location to a total of nine stores, offering travelers a curated mix of retail and dining options. The newly awarded contract includes four F&B outlets: Wolfgang Puck Kitchen Counter + Bar, HEYTEA, T9 Premium TEA, and Kumo Kumo, as well as a Hudson Evolve store and four retail stores.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2110264
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2110264 02.04.2025 CET/CEST