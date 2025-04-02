

(Macao - April 2, 2025) - The integration of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) continues to accelerate, driven by advancements in infrastructure, deep tech collaboration, enhanced convenience for residents, and streamlined regulatory frameworks. On April 2, 2025, Guangzhou Metro, Ant Group, and MACAU Pass announced a partnership, enabling Macao residents to seamlessly use MPay for travel across Guangzhou's entire public transportation network-including metro, buses, and ferries-as well as the Foshan Metro. Powered by Alipay+, Ant International's cross-border mobile payment and digitalization solution, this initiative makes commuting within the GBA's "Smart Living Circle" more convenient than ever. MPay users can activate the service by navigating to the "Cross-Border Zone" within the app and selecting "Guangzhou Metro" to generate a ride QR code. Payments are processed in MOP, with exclusive fare discounts under Guangzhou's public transport policy: a 20% reduction after spending RMB 80 in a month, increasing to 50% upon reaching RMB 200. As digital innovation continues to reshape daily life, the GBA is witnessing an accelerated integration of smart services. Since the launch of MPay's Cross-Border Zone in August 2024, Macao residents have been able to use their familiar e-wallet for seamless transactions across the Chinese mainland. With access to over 70 cross-border mini-programs, users can enjoy personalized services and exclusive discounts across various sectors, including transportation, dining, and shared rentals. Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of MACAU Pass, emphasized: "As a one-stop super app, MPay now supports a wide range of cross-border scenarios, spanning payments, transportation, and lifestyle services. Our integration with Guangzhou Metro marks a significant milestone for cross-border commuting, further advancing the GBA's '1-Hour Living Circle.' We're pioneering digital solutions in the Greater Bay Area using advanced technologies, creating replicable models for mainland expansion and enhanced regional connectivity." In recent years, policy reforms have streamlined entry for foreign nationals and Hong Kong/Macao residents. A spokesperson from Guangzhou Metro Group remarked: "Guangzhou and Macao are at the heart of the GBA, with strong intercity ties and metro systems as the backbone of daily commutes. Our partnership with Alipay+ and MPay enhances travel convenience for Macao residents while deepening regional cooperation. Looking ahead, we aim to unify transit systems with a nationwide QR code for urban rail, advancing a seamless 'One Ticket, One Network' strategy across the GBA." Venetia Lee, Greater China General Manager of Ant International, said: "Alipay+ is playing a key role in deepening GBA integration. Beyond improving cross-border connectivity, this initiative upgrades residents' consumption pattern from traditional spending to 'experience-driven economy.' More importantly, it enhances digital connectivity with warmth, making cross-border services resonate in daily life." 02/04/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

