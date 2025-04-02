ANKO Food Machine: ANKO to Showcase Dumpling Machine Solutions and Latest IoT Features in Online Event on April

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANKO Food Machine, an industry leader in food production solutions for businesses of all sizes, will showcase its versatile Dumpling Making Machine demonstrating various methods for making Polish, Italian and Chinese-style dumplings in an online demonstration on April 24th at 11:00 A.M. (Central European Summer Time). The multinational company will also unveil its latest IoT developments showcasing its commitment to advancing efficient food automation.

As new technologies gain widespread adoption to enhance production efficiency, ANKO will demonstrate how the versatility of its machines can adapt to various food production methods. The company will showcase the integration of their Multipurpose Filling and Forming Machine HLT-700U and the Forming Machine EA-100KA on the production floor, and their machine's comprehensive management system. The HLT-700U can produce up to 12 thousand dumplings in one hour.

"At ANKO, we prioritize both innovation and user experience," said ANKO's General Manager, Richard OuYang. "Our machines are designed with intuitive operation in mind, supported by a smart infrastructure that separates machine management from cloud computing. This approach enables better production monitoring, proactive maintenance, and smoother integration of technologies like remote sensors and motor drives-ensuring our clients get the most out of their food production systems."

Broadcasting live from ANKO's headquarters showroom, the event will take place in the same space where international customers regularly conduct food machine trials, refining their traditional recipes with ANKO's expert team. Industry professionals interested in joining are encouraged to sign up here.

ANKO Food Machineis Taiwan's longest-established food solution provider and has partnered with businesses across Europe, including in Poland, France, Germany, and the UK. Soon, ANKO will open a new branch in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. To date, the company has sold its food production solutions to 114 countries and offers integrated food production lines for factories and central kitchens, ensuring seamless automation from ingredient preparation to final packaging.

