Allshares, a leading provider of equity and incentive management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Bolago, a company offering digital solutions for share programs, option schemes, and investments. The acquisition reinforces Allshares' position as a leading global platform for end-to-end equity plan management and expands its capabilities in supporting growth-stage businesses and entrepreneurs.

The deal follows Allshares' recently announced accelerated growth strategy and builds on its global momentum. By integrating Bolago's advanced technology for scenario planning and equity modeling, Allshares will broaden its product offering and further empower companies to manage incentive programs at scale.

Hannes Rosén, CEO of Bolago, shared his excitement about the partnership:

"Over the years, we've built a strong and diverse customer base and a talented team. Joining Allshares is a unique opportunity to elevate our service delivery with tech-forward compensation and equity software, and to help drive a transformative shift in the Global incentive landscape."

Bolago is known for its approach to legal and administrative equity solutions, including share program design, board governance, investment structuring, and cap table management. Its deep understanding of dynamic scale-up and pre-IPO company requirements brings added value to Allshares' enterprise-grade platform.

Erika Andersson, Chief Business Officer of Allshares, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome the Bolago team and their clients to Allshares. We share the same vision of simplifying and supporting companies to share success with their employees and investors through equity ownership."

Cyrus Shey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Bregal Milestone, Allshares' strategic equity partner, said:

"Allshares is committed to excellence in service and innovation. Bolago's tailored solutions for share programs, option schemes, and investments enable both entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive, making them the ideal partner as Allshares continues to be a leader in equity solutions."

The Bolago team is joining Allshares immediately, with product integration already underway. Existing Bolago clients will continue receiving uninterrupted service, with access to an expanded offering through Allshares in the coming months.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed and are subject to customary closing conditions

About Allshares

Allshares is a global leader in equity and incentive management solutions, providing businesses with advanced software, advisory services, and reporting tools. With a focus on innovation, Allshares helps organizations implement effective and sustainable compensation strategies that drive commercial success and improve employee retention.

For more information, please visit www.allshares.com.

About Bolago

Bolago specializes in creating flexible solutions for share programs, option schemes, investments, and other business solutions with the ability to help both entrepreneurs and companies grow and succeed through their tailored services. Their commitment to supporting business development makes them an ideal partner for us as we strengthen our position as an international leader in equity and incentive solutions.

For more information, please visit https://bolago.com.

About Bregal Milestone

Bregal Milestone is a leading European software and technology private equity firm with c.€1.3 billion of capital raised since inception. The firm provides growth capital and operational support to build market-leading technology companies. Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, a leading global investment platform with assets under management of over €19 billion. Bregal Milestone was recognized by GrowthCap as one of the Top Growth Equity Firms of 2024.

For more information, please visit www.bregalmilestone.com.

