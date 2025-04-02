Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Higher Efficiency, Ultimate Safety: Sungrow Reveals Its New Range of C&I PV Inverters Compatible with Optimizers at Solar & Storage Live London 2025

Sungrow announces the launch of its fully compatible with optimizers Commercial & Industrial (C&I) PV inverter range at Solar & Storage Live London 2025.

Sungrow is showcasing its latest innovations in PV and energy storage at Solar & Storage Live London (ExCel, Booth 23, 2-3 of April).

LONDON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, proudly announces the launch at the Solar & Storage Live London (2nd & 3rd of April, ExCel), of its latest Commercial & Industrial (C&I) PV inverter range, now fully compatible with optimizers. This new product line further enhances the performance and safety of PV projects, ensuring maximum efficiency and full compliance with UK safety regulations.

Maximizing Performance and Safety with Module-Level Optimization

The newly introduced C&I PV inverters feature module-level optimization, ensuring that PV modules operate at their peak performance under varying environmental conditions. By utilizing optimizers, energy yield is maximized, even in cases of shading or mismatched modules, significantly improving overall system efficiency. As safety remains a top priority for Sungrow, the new C&I inverters comply with the highest industry safety requirements, including NEC 2017 and 2020 standards for module-level rapid shutdown. This feature ensures that, in case of an emergency, PV systems can be swiftly de-energized, reducing potential hazards and enhancing overall system safety.

This feature further enhance the high level of safety that Sungrow's C&I inverters provide, as they are coming equipped with integrated Type I+II DC and Type II AC Surge Protection Devices (SPDs), offering comprehensive defense against excessive electrical voltages and impulse currents. These surges, often caused by lightning strikes or grid-switching operations, can lead to costly system failures. By incorporating high-quality SPDs, Sungrow's inverters provide superior protection, significantly reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

Sungrow ensures that all its C&I inverters comply with the most rigorous safety regulations, including BS EN 61643-11 and 61643-31 standards for Type I+II DC SPDs. This unwavering commitment to safety guarantees that PV installations are fully protected against electrical surges and system malfunctions.

Cost and Time Savings for Installers

The integration of SPDs within Sungrow's inverters eliminates the need for external surge protection devices and complex wiring, simplifying the installation process and reducing overall project costs. The dual protection on the DC side ensures that additional external surge protection is unnecessary, delivering both financial and logistical advantages to PV project developers and installers. At the same time, Sungrow's optimizers our designed to provide easy and trouble free installation and commissioning, further reducing installers' effort.

Supporting the Growth of the UK C&I Solar Market

The UK's C&I solar sector continues to experience strong growth, driven by businesses seeking energy independence, reduced electricity costs, and a commitment to sustainability. C&I solar installations play a vital role in the country's renewable energy transition, contributing significantly to the UK's net-zero ambitions. Sungrow's latest range of C&I PV inverters directly supports this movement by providing businesses with efficient, high-performance, and safety-compliant solutions tailored to the UK market's specific needs.

"Sungrow is committed to optimizing the performance of PV plants while maintaining the highest safety standards," said Richard Collins, Distribution Manager of Sungrow for the UK and Ireland. "By integrating module-level optimization and advanced safety features into our C&I inverters, we are ensuring that businesses in the UK can benefit from efficient, reliable, and fully compliant solar energy solutions."

With this new inverter range, Sungrow reinforces its position as a leader in the renewable energy sector, providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance energy security and sustainability for commercial and industrial users across the UK.

With the utmost focus on the safety and support of installers, Sungrow provides free training sessions via the following link: The New Commercial Extreme Series | Sungrow

The Sungrow UK is looking forward to meeting you at the Solar & Storage Live London 2025 (Booth B23). For more information on Sungrow's new C&I PV inverter range, visit Sungrow UK website or contact Sungrow's Distribution Network in the UK and Ireland.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com

