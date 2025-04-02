BOW demonstrates new security patrol application Mission Control with quadruped and wheeled robots at Hannover Messe (Hall 6, Booth D75)

Mission Control allows any business to easily deploy diverse BOW-enabled robots for security patrol and monitoring operations

Announcement follows BOW's announcement of a £4 million seed funding round in January

BOW, the universal robotics software company, has launched a compelling new robotics application for security patrols at Hannover Messe (31 Mar 4 Apr). Built on BOW's software development kit (SDK) and Universal Controller platform, the new Mission Control application allows operators to easily set up, define and orchestrate robots for security patrols, opening up the benefits of robotics-enhanced security to millions of businesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401131396/en/

BOW and partners InMotion and DEEP Robotics at Hannover Messe 2025 demonstrating Mission Control. Image courtesy of InMotion.

The market demand for intelligent, automated and agile robotics applications is growing exponentially, yet robot interoperability and scarcity of specialised programming skills remains a significant barrier to entry for most businesses, hampering widespread robotics adoption.

BOW's universal robotics software platform is accelerating robotics adoption by allowing any software developer to program any robot using the operating system and programming language of their choice. BOW's Mission Control application, unveiled for the first time at Hannover Messe, demonstrates the ease of robotics automation and management for security applications with diverse BOW SDK-enabled robots from BOW's partner, InMotion.

Mission Control is an outdoor-ready application that uses differential GPS and switches seamlessly between autonomous and manual modes for maximum control. Running on an Android tablet, Mission Control allows operators to easily automate, deploy and orchestrate diverse robots such as quadrupeds, wheeled robots and humanoids to carry out patrols and inspections.

With Mission Control, operators with no software programming skills can for the first time easily define routine inspection routes and set trigger events for custom actions and movements, enabling robots to carry out physical patrols with precision.

Nick Thompson, CEO of BOW said: "We're delighted to showcase Mission Control here at Hannover Messe with BOW SDK-enabled robots from our partners at InMotion and DEEP Robotics. At events like this, innovation in robotics is on display almost everywhere you look but there's a very high barrier to entry for most businesses who lack the specialised skills and development resources needed to integrate robots into their day-to-day operations. BOW's universal robotics software platform, and our latest application Mission Control, makes deploying robots to patrol your business premises as easy as a walk in the park. It's going to transform the industry and allow any business to immediately enhance their security with customised, automated robot patrols."

Attendees at Hannover Messe are invited to visit BOW located in Hall 6, Booth D75 for more information on the announcement and to receive a demonstration in-person.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401131396/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Cameron Houghton, ThoughtLDR for BOW

Cameron.houghton@thoughtldr.com +44 (0) 7368345633