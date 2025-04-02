Juniper Research's Tech Horizon Identifies Number Verification APIs as Major Mover for 2025

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom, April 02, 2025, the foremost experts in telecommunications market research, is proud to announce the launch of the Tech Horizon for Mobile Messaging 2025.

The Tech Horizon is a free resource, delivering an independent assessment of how a particular group of technologies is evolving. Evaluating how they are likely to develop into the future, it provides the industry with a guide to future prospects. Juniper Research positions each technology as either 'above the line' or 'below the line', dependent on whether our analysts believe they are meeting or failing expectations.

In the case of mobile messaging and the substantial amount of disruption to long-established messaging markets, the Mobile Messaging Tech Horizonhas been launched at a critical time for the sector.

Top 3 Moving Mobile Messaging Technologies

As part of the report, our expert analysts have identified three 'Major Movers' in the mobile messaging market, ranked by their anticipated increase in market performance over the next 12 months. For 2025, we have identified the following technologies:

Number Verification APIs Conversational AI RCS Business Messaging



The three technologies identified have the potential to significantly disrupt the SMS business messaging market, currently plagued by high termination costs and fraud.

Sam Barker, VP of Telecoms Market Research at Juniper Research, remarked: "Artificially inflated traffic, Apple's roll-out of RCS, and the rise of identity APIs are all reducing enterprise demand for SMS business messaging traffic. Not only does our Tech Horizon provide our outlook for disruptive potential of these technologies, but also define which technologies are primed for substantial growth."

