CMR Surgical secures more than $200M to accelerate growth

CMR Surgical has closed a financing round of more than $200 million, backed by existing investors and new investor Trinity Capital

The latest funding will fuel the global commercialisation of its Versius Surgical Robotic System, particularly in the U.S. market, and support continued investment in surgical robotics innovation

Versius is the 2nd most adopted soft tissue surgical robot, having been used in over 30,000 surgical procedures worldwide across a wide range of specialties

Cambridge, UK 2 April 2025 07:00 (BST). CMR Surgical ("CMR" or "the Company") - the global surgical robotics company - today announced the successful closing of a financing round of over $200 million through a combination of equity and debt capital to support the company's ambitious growth plans.

The fundraising, which was supported by all the Company's existing major investors, includes a new debt investment from Trinity Capital, reflecting strong investor confidence in CMR's vision.

CMR will use the funds to accelerate commercial expansion of the Versius Surgical Robotic System to more hospitals around the world - with a major focus on launching Versius in the United States - and to continue advancing surgical robotics innovation and product development, including the launch of the newly enhanced Versius Plus*.

Versius, the second most utilised soft tissue surgical robot in the world, has been used to complete more than 30,000 surgical cases globally in more than 30 different countries across a wide range of specialities including colorectal, general, gynaecology, thoracic and urology surgeries. The increase in Versius installations has been fuelled by increasing adoption of surgical robotics and is a testament to the versatility of CMR's system and its strong market differentiation.

CMR is also actively expanding its clinical footprint with two ongoing clinical trials: a pioneering paediatrics study, which is the world's first multicentre prospective trial on the use of Versius in paediatric surgery, and a transoral robotic surgery (TORS) trial, further demonstrating the versatility and capability of Versius in new surgical applications.

Massimiliano Colella, Chief Executive Officer at CMR Surgical, commented: "CMR is a competitive, well-established company with a transformative product providing clear clinical value. We are now at a pivotal stage, poised to capitalise on significant opportunities for market expansion, including in the U.S., while continuing to penetrate deeper into existing markets. I would like to give thanks to our CFO, Andre Nel, and the team for securing this financing to provide the foundation for realising our strategic vision of making robotic assisted surgery accessible to all patients who need it whilst accelerating future product development. I would also like to thank our investors for their continued support and look forward to delivering sustainable growth and life-changing solutions to the global healthcare community."

Rob Lake, Senior Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity Capital, added: "Trinity Capital is excited to partner with CMR Surgical at this important juncture. CMR has established itself as a trailblazer in surgical robotics, with Versius already proving its value to surgeons and patients worldwide. We are confident in CMR's vision and leadership, and our investment reflects our belief that Versius will continue to drive a new era in minimally invasive surgery. We look forward to supporting CMR as it continues to scale and transform surgical care on a global level."

Dan Moore, Non-Executive Chairman at CMR Surgical, added: "The recent funding is a strong vote of confidence in the future of surgical robotics and in CMR as a leader within this space. This investment is a significant endorsement of Max and his leadership team and provides them with the resources needed to execute on their strategic plan. We are pleased to have the continued support of our investors as we embark on this next phase of growth."

UK Science Minister and Oxford Cambridge Corridor Champion, Lord Vallance said: "This successful funding round of more than $200M is a clear vote of confidence in the company, the potential of surgical robotics, and in the UK's life science ecosystem, which continues to produce innovative companies at an impressive rate.

"We will continue to back world-class innovation and companies like CMR Surgical as they realise their global ambitions and support the creation of high-quality jobs in the UK."

Armentum Partners acted as CMR's financial advisor on the debt financing.

