Southern Energy Corp.: Southern Energy Obtains Approval for Amendment to Outstanding Convertible Debentures

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC) announces it has received an extraordinary resolution from the holders (the "Debentureholders") of its outstanding convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") approving certain amendments to the debenture indenture entered into between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Trustee") dated June 14, 2019, as amended by a first supplemental indenture dated June 30, 2021 and a second supplemental indenture dated June 26, 2024, to provide that, subject to and following the completion of the previously announced equity fundraising, which consists of a placing of new units of the Company ("Units") to new and existing institutional investors on AIM (the "Placing") and a concurrent public offering of new Units in Canada (together with the Placing, the "Fundraising"), an amount equal to 102.5% of the principal amount outstanding under the Debentures plus all accrued and unpaid interest as of the closing date would convert into Units at the revised Prospectus Price and such Units would be subject to customary lock up provisions (the "Debenture Amendment"). Pursuant to receipt of the extraordinary resolution from the Debentureholders, Southern will enter into a third supplemental indenture with the Trustee to effect the Debenture Amendment. As at the date hereof, the Company has 4,286 Debentures outstanding at face value of C$1,000 each. The completion of the Debenture Amendment remains subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces a revision to the expected timetable for the Fundraising, as further detailed below. The remainder of the terms of the Fundraising will continue without amendment. Defined terms used in this Announcement have the same meaning given to them as defined in the Company's announcement released on 25 March 2025 unless otherwise defined herein.

Expected Timetable of Principal Events

Completion of Bookbuild No later than 10.00 p.m. (GMT) on 2 April 2025 Admission effective and dealings in the Common Shares underlying the Placing Units and the Prospectus Units on AIM On or around 8.00 a.m. (GMT) on 9 April 2025 Admission effective and dealings in the Common Shares underlying the Placing Units and the Prospectus Units on TSX-V On or around 9:30 a.m. (ET) on 9 April 2025

For further information about Southern, please visit our website at www.southernenergycorp.com or contact:

Southern Energy Corp.

Ian Atkinson (President and CEO)

Calvin Yau (CFO) +1 587 287 5401

+1 587 287 5402 Research Capital Corporation - Lead Agent & Sole Bookrunner

Kevin Shaw +1 403 750 1280

kshaw@researchcapital.com Tennyson Securities - Joint Bookrunner & Joint Broker

Peter Krens / Jason Woollard +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser

James Spinney / James Bellman / Rob Patrick +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 Hannam & Partners - Joint Bookrunner

Samuel Merlin / Leif Powis +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 Camarco

Owen Roberts / Sam Morris / Tomisin Ibikunle +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

