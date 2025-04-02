Ponsse Oyj: Ponsse Greasing System - new solutions for forest machines chain lubrication

VIEREMÄ, Finland, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PONSSE Greasing System is a new optional accessory for Ponsse harvester heads, designed for chainsaw lubrication. The system feeds grease to the chainsaw from screw-in grease cartridges according to the dosing settings made through the Opti5G information system. Grease cartridges stored in a warm place ensure effective lubrication throughout the work shift.

"This is a solution that makes the workday of a forest machine operator easier, especially in cold weather. The grease cartridges replace the fixed grease tank in the harvester head, so you no longer need to pump cold grease from an external container to the harvester head's grease tank. The cartridge is quick and easy to replace. The cartridges are easy to transport and can be stored in car or cabin," says Toni Rajaniemi, Ponsse's project manager.

The lubrication system can hold two 400-gram screw cartridges, which last approximately 8-16 hours, depending on the amount of sawing and dosing settings. The dosing settings can be adjusted from the Opti 5G information system according to the situation and need.

The information system notifies the operator when it is time to change the cartridge. The grease cartridge is quick to change, so the machine's downtime is very short. The grease cartridge can be refilled.

Ponsse's range includes grease cartridges suitable for various needs such as mineral oil-based grease or new biodegradable oil-based grease. The PONSSE Greasing System is currently available for all PONSSE H6, H7, and H8 harvester heads. The Greasing Systems can also be retrofitted.

Further information

Markku Huttunen

Ponsse Oyj, Senior Product Manager, harvester heads

markku.huttunen@ponsse.com, tel. +358 400 252 400

