Mittwoch, 02.04.2025
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
02.04.25
08:06 Uhr
2,270 Euro
-0,035
-1,52 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
02.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Accounts & Sustainability Report

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Accounts & Sustainability Report 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Accounts & Sustainability Report 
02-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
2 April 2025 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 
 
Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Accounts & Sustainability Report 
 
 
Gulf Keystone has today issued its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 ("the Annual 
Report"). The Annual Report is now available on the Company's website: www.gulfkeystone.com. 
 
The Annual Report includes Gulf Keystone's 2024 Sustainability Report, which is also available to view as a separate 
document on the Company's website, along with a summary of key sustainability metrics. 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Company's Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage 
Mechanism. 
 
In accordance with Rule 4.1.14R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company has also published a copy of the 
Annual Report prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the Transparency Directive ESEF 
Regulation. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 380846 
EQS News ID:  2110050 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110050&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
