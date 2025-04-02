Intelligent Steering Key Components Market to Reach $31.5 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 13.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global intelligent steering key components market is driven by factors such as the rise in integration with ADAS & autonomous driving and increase in demand for automotive steering systems.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Intelligent Steering Key Components Market by Component (Sensors, Electronic Control Unit, Motor, Steering Columns, Others), and by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "intelligent steering key components market" was valued at $9.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $31.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Growing demand for steering angle sensors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, high complexity in system integration may hamper market expansion.

Request Sample Pages:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325545

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $9.2 Billion Market Size in 2033 $31.5 Billion CAGR 13.30 % No. of Pages in Report 324 Segments covered Component and Vehicle Type Drivers Rise in integration with ADAS and autonomous driving

Increase in demand for automotive steering systems Opportunities Growing demand for steering angle sensors Restraints High complexity in system integration

Buy this Complete Report (324 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intelligent-steering-key-components-market/purchase-options

The sensors segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By component, the sensors segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global intelligent steering key components industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

This dominance is driven by the increasing integration of sensor-based technologies in modern vehicles to enhance steering precision, improve vehicle stability, and support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Additionally, the growing adoption of autonomous and semi-autonomous driving solutions further accelerates the demand for high-performance steering sensors.

The passenger cars segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-third of the global intelligent steering key components market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

This segment's dominance is attributed to the rising consumer preference for advanced safety and comfort features, the increasing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles equipped with intelligent steering systems, and stringent government regulations mandating enhanced vehicle control and stability. Additionally, the growing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in passenger vehicles further fuels the demand for intelligent steering components.

Enquiry Before Buying:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A325545

Leading Market Players: -

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Nexteer Automotive Holdings Co., Ltd

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

Methode Electronics Inc.

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

JTEKT Corporation

Nidec Corporation

GKN Automotive

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A325545

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global intelligent steering key components market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in country. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intelligent-steering-key-components-market-to-reach-31-5-billion-globally-by-2033-at-13-3-cagr-allied-market-research-302418138.html