[Hong Kong/Thailand, April 1, 2025] - Mile Green, the pioneering electric vehicle (EV) brand, ignited a new chapter today by introducing its powerhouse Board of Directors. This milestone event solidifies Mile Green as a driving force in the global transition to sustainable mobility. Now, with a strategic focus on Southeast Asia-primarily Thailand-Mile Green is fully committed to a holistic solution for EV adoption worldwide, offering quality products, providing comprehensive financing solutions, and building infrastructure to support green mobility transformation and ESG initiatives for corporates. CMAG Funds Invests US$50M into Mile Green Adding momentum to this ambitious vision, CMAG Funds will be investing in Mile Green's global business, with an initial commitment of US$50 million. This strategic funding will accelerate expansion, support financial solutions for EV adoption, and enhance charging and battery-swapping infrastructure in Thailand and beyond. A significant portion of this investment will be dedicated to the development of two-wheeler EVs, particularly focusing on fast-charging technology and battery cabinet infrastructure. Additionally, Mile Green will utilize part of the funding to support and empower its ESG partners, fostering sustainable business growth and innovation within the green mobility ecosystem. "This investment is a testament to the confidence in Mile Green's vision for a sustainable, carbon-to-free future," said Ms. Gigi Chan. With this strategic backing, Mile Green is set to launch its B2C market in the second half of 2025, making EVs more accessible and driving mass adoption across Southeast Asia. A Boardroom Built for the Future: Uniting Global Titans Mile Green isn't just electrifying roads-it's electrifying leadership. Its newly unveiled Board of Directors brings together an exceptional mix of automotive pioneers, financial powerhouses, investment strategists, and technology visionaries. This dynamic team positions Mile Green as a uniquely agile and forward-thinking company, ready to capitalize on the explosive growth of the EV industry. "Our Board reflects our vision-strategic, diverse, and future-focused," said Mr. Maverick Hui, Founder & Chairman of Mile Green. "With industry leaders across automotive, finance, and technology, we are building an EV ecosystem that redefines sustainable mobility." Global Expansion: Electrifying Southeast Asia & Africa Mile Green's ambitions extend far beyond Hong Kong and Thailand. The company is gearing up to expand into Southeast Asia and Africa, leveraging the Belt & Road Initiative to bring its innovative EV solutions to emerging markets. As part of its commitment, Mile Green will actively: Support EV development through cutting-edge technology and infrastructure investment

Drive ESG initiatives by promoting green energy adoption and carbon reduction

Provide financing solutions to facilitate EV ownership and accessibility

Expand charging and battery-swapping infrastructure to accelerate EV adoption "With a powerful leadership team, a deep commitment to ESG principles, and groundbreaking technological advancements, Mile Green is poised to redefine the future of mobility on a global scale." Said Mr. Chatchaval Jiaravanon About Mile Green Mile Green is a cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) brand dual-headquartered in Hong Kong and Thailand. Dedicated to sustainability, the company is pioneering an EV ecosystem that integrates green battery technology, battery-swapping systems, Web3 infrastructure, and fintech solutions to accelerate the global transition to eco-friendly transportation. With a strong commitment to ESG principles and sustainable mobility, Mile Green is rapidly expanding its presence in Southeast Asia and Africa, building the future of transportation one charge at a time. www.milegreen.biz About Wonder Capital Group & CMAG Funds Wonder Capital Group Limited (Wonder Capital Group) is an independent investment management firm based in Hong Kong. The firm holds Type 1 Dealing in Securities, Type 4 Advising on Securities and Type 9 Asset Management licenses granted by the Securities of Futures Commission of Hong Kong (HKSFC) (CE number BGT920). Wonder Capital Group specializes in providing advice and solutions to professional investors including institutions, family offices and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. CMAG Funds is a series of Cayman funds managed by Wonder Capital Group with Mr. Chatchaval Jiaravanon as a strategic partner and investor. The investment strategy of CMAG Funds focuses on the real estate, sustainable energy and private credit sectors. Mr. Chatchaval Jiaravanon is a prominent member of CP Group family, Chairman and Founder of Charoen Energy and Water Asia and Lightnet Group, and the owner of Fortune Media. www.wonder-capital.com Stay tuned as Mile Green powers the future of EV mobility! 02/04/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

