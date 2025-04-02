News summary:

Project addresses growing quantum threat by developing a modular, open approach to QKD-based encryption

Adva Network Security spearheaded collaboration with top research and industry partners to trial a high-performance CV-QKD system

BMBF-backed project strengthens Germany's role in quantum-safe cybersecurity

Adva Network Security today announced the successful completion of DE-QOR, a German collaborative research project tackling the cybersecurity risks posed by quantum computing. Funded by Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), the three-year initiative was led by Adva Network Security and brought together experts from Leibniz University Hannover, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU) and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), alongside industry partners Microwave Photonics and Creonic. The project focused on developing innovative components and subsystems while demonstrating a next-generation continuous-variable quantum key distribution (CV-QKD) system designed for seamless integration with commercial telecom networks. By adopting a modular, open architecture, DE-QOR has helped create a cost-effective, scalable and certifiable approach to quantum-safe encryption. These advancements will play a key role in strengthening Germany's leadership in quantum security and critical communications technology.

Adva Network Security's ConnectGuard encryption solution played a key role in the DE-QOR project.

"The DE-QOR project marks a significant milestone in the development of quantum-safe encryption," said Tobias Fehenberger, project coordinator of DE-QOR and director of R&D at Adva Network Security. "By validating a modular, high-performance CV-QKD system, this initiative proves that quantum security can be practically deployed using commercial components and an open architecture. This approach streamlines deployments while also reducing costs, making quantum-safe encryption solutions more accessible. The project's success highlights Germany's and Europe's leadership in cybersecurity and strengthens our ability to protect mission-critical data against future threats. By promoting collaboration between research institutions and industry leaders, DE-QOR has laid the groundwork for the widespread adoption of scalable, quantum-secure communication technology."

The DE-QOR project proved the feasibility of an open, disaggregated CV-QKD solution by combining technology and expertise from academic and industrial project partners. The final trials incorporated Adva Network Security's ConnectGuard encryption solution, leveraging quantum-generated keys for real-time secure data transmission over a deployed fiber infrastructure. The system's FPGA-based real-time digital signal processing ensured high performance and efficiency while maintaining flexibility for future upgrades. By utilizing commercial off-the-shelf technology and standardized interfaces, the project demonstrated that modular QKD can support scalable and cost-effective security solutions. These results provide a strong foundation for future certification and mass deployment, reinforcing Germany's leadership in quantum-safe communications. The project's final demonstration at LMU on March 27 showcased the CV-QKD system's real-world performance and seamless integration with commercial telecom networks

"By designing an open, modular solution, we've demonstrated that quantum-safe encryption can be both scalable and cost-effective," commented Michael Roth, GM of Adva Network Security. "Our approach leverages commercial off-the-shelf technology and open interfaces, ensuring interoperability with existing telecom networks. This simplifies certification and enables more flexible deployment across a wide range of environments. Unlike proprietary, closed QKD implementations, our disaggregated model allows for continuous innovation and optimization. Each module has been rigorously tested to deliver outstanding performance and together they form a highly secure foundation for future communication networks. By proving the viability of this approach, DE-QOR is strengthening the European and German industry's leadership in quantum security and paving the way for the widespread adoption of practical, next-generation encryption solutions."

About Adva Network Security

Adva Network Security is a leading German IT-security company. We provide robust optical and Ethernet networking solutions and a comprehensive service offering. Our ConnectGuard technology delivers quantum-safe encryption that protects large-scale networks and essential applications. Critical infrastructure, government, defense and enterprise customers rely on our technical expertise in communications networking and information security. This unique combination of skills ensures the resilience and security of their essential IT and OT infrastructure. Customers can count on our services team from initial design to secure operation, ensuring business continuity amid growing cyber threats. Our design, manufacturing processes and security solutions are certified by leading government security agencies. For more information on how we can help you, please visit www.advasecurity.com.

Published by

Adva Network Security GmbH, Berlin, Germany

www.advasecurity.com

