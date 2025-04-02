Engineered for Modern Living

With the launch of the new FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series, Tineco is taking floor cleaning to the next level. The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist and FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Premium models combine cutting-edge technology with exceptional design and set new standards in the cordless floor washer category. Designed for demanding users, the series stands for smart performance, easy handling, and a premium cleaning experience.

Tineco launches the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series

At the heart of the series is an elegant, ultra-thin device design with a particularly flat construction (only 12.85 cm when laid flat) ideal for cleaning under furniture. The new HyperStretch design, which allows the device to be laid flat on the floor, combined with SmoothDrive motion technology, ensures exceptional maneuverability with 360° movement even in tight spaces. The ergonomically designed handle and optimized weight distribution make handling noticeably easier. The repositioning of the fresh water tank directly above the roller optimizes weight distribution, making the device noticeably lighter to handle. Additionally, this design enhances the roller's contact pressure on the surface, improving overall cleaning efficiency.

A standout feature is the self-cleaning system: the S9 Artist Series offers an automatic brush roller washing and drying system with 85 °C FlashDry technology, ensuring hygiene and convenience in equal measure. Thanks to the bi-directional roller drive, the brush stays fluffy, clean, and ready for use after cleaning.

Technological highlights such as the integrated iLoop Smart Sensor detect dirt in real time and automatically adjust suction power and water flow. This not only ensures a more thorough clean but also extends battery life up to 50 minutes per charge.

The DualBlock Anti-Tangle design effectively prevents hair from getting tangled a particularly useful feature for households with pets or long hair. The 1-liter clean water tank and easily removable dirty water tank add to the convenience.

Availability and Pricing

Both models will be available from April 2, 2025.

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist (UVP: 899 EUR)

Tineco Store DE Amazon DE



FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Premium (UVP: 899 EUR)

MediaMarkt DE MediaMarkt AT/ OTTO DE

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, Tineco entered the market in 2019 with the world's first smart vacuum cleaner. Today, the company is a global leader in smart home appliances, with product lines in floor care, kitchen, and personal care. According to EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL (as of June 2024, global retail sales), Tineco ranks No. 1 worldwide in the wet-dry vacuum category. Tineco is committed to its brand vision of simplifying life through intelligent technology and continuous product innovation.

