Delivering high-quality 4K over IP SDI with near-zero latency

intoPIX, a leader in lightweight video compression, announces the integration of its JPEG XS technology into FOR-A FA-1616, a multi-channel signal processor designed for high-end broadcast and professional video applications. This collaboration brings low-latency, high-quality, and efficient video compression to FOR-A users, optimizing video transmission workflows while preserving pristine image fidelity.

The FA-1616 is a flexible and powerful signal processor supporting up to 32 channels of IP and 32 channels of SDI(12G/3G/HD-SDI)*, frame synchronization, color correction, and video processing. With intoPIX's JPEG XS compression, the FA-1616 delivers high-resolution video with near-zero latency-perfect for live, remote, and IP-based production.

*depending on model, signal type, and option

Key benefits of the FOR-A FA-1616:

Ultra-Low Latency Less than 1 millisecond delay using JPEG XS-ideal for live and interactive use.

Less than 1 millisecond delay using JPEG XS-ideal for live and interactive use. High Quality, Low Bandwidth: Visually lossless compression ensures top-tier video quality while cutting bandwidth use.

Visually lossless compression ensures top-tier video quality while cutting bandwidth use. Seamless IP SDI Integration Fully compatible with SMPTE ST 2110 for smooth hybrid workflows.

Fully compatible with SMPTE ST 2110 for smooth hybrid workflows. Flexible HD 4K Scaling: Supports multiple formats and resolutions to meet diverse production needs.

"FOR-A's FA-1616, powered by intoPIX JPEG XS, gives broadcasters and video professionals a flexible, high-efficiency solution for real-time JPEG XS compressed SMPTE 2110 production," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media Entertainment Group, intoPIX. "This collaboration brings high-quality, low-latency video compression to users, enabling them to optimize their studio and production infrastructures while maintaining pristine image quality."

"The demand for high-quality, real-time video transmission continues to grow, and integrating intoPIX's JPEG XS into the FA-1616 enables us to deliver an even more efficient and flexible solution to our users," said Satoshi Kanemura, President, FOR-A America. "This addition strengthens the FA-1616's role as a key component in today's evolving IP and SDI production environments."

See JPEG XS in action at NAB 2025! Visit the intoPIX booth (N2452) and FOR-A booth (N707) for live demos.

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading technology provider of innovative compression, image processing, and security solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power, and simplify connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions enable the Broadcast industry to build new bandwidth-efficient live production workflows, reducing operating costs in HD/4K/8K, replacing uncompressed video, enabling remote production, and always preserving the lowest latency and the highest quality. www.intopix.com

About FOR-A

FOR-A, a worldwide, industry-leading manufacturer, offers a wide range of Broadcast and Production products with a focus on cutting-edge technologies including: HD/4K and IP Products. FOR-A continues to offer future-ready, cost effective, advanced technology solutions. Products include: Video Switchers, Routing Switchers, Multi Viewers, Full 4K High-Speed Cameras, IP Encoders/Decoders, Multi-Channel Signal Processors, 8K/4K/HD Test Signal Generators, Color Correctors, Frame Synchronizers, File-Based Products, Character Generators, Video Servers and much more.

