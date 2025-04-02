Delivering high-quality 4K over IP SDI with near-zero latency
intoPIX, a leader in lightweight video compression, announces the integration of its JPEG XS technology into FOR-A FA-1616, a multi-channel signal processor designed for high-end broadcast and professional video applications. This collaboration brings low-latency, high-quality, and efficient video compression to FOR-A users, optimizing video transmission workflows while preserving pristine image fidelity.
The FA-1616 is a flexible and powerful signal processor supporting up to 32 channels of IP and 32 channels of SDI(12G/3G/HD-SDI)*, frame synchronization, color correction, and video processing. With intoPIX's JPEG XS compression, the FA-1616 delivers high-resolution video with near-zero latency-perfect for live, remote, and IP-based production.
*depending on model, signal type, and option
Key benefits of the FOR-A FA-1616:
- Ultra-Low Latency Less than 1 millisecond delay using JPEG XS-ideal for live and interactive use.
- High Quality, Low Bandwidth: Visually lossless compression ensures top-tier video quality while cutting bandwidth use.
- Seamless IP SDI Integration Fully compatible with SMPTE ST 2110 for smooth hybrid workflows.
- Flexible HD 4K Scaling: Supports multiple formats and resolutions to meet diverse production needs.
"FOR-A's FA-1616, powered by intoPIX JPEG XS, gives broadcasters and video professionals a flexible, high-efficiency solution for real-time JPEG XS compressed SMPTE 2110 production," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media Entertainment Group, intoPIX. "This collaboration brings high-quality, low-latency video compression to users, enabling them to optimize their studio and production infrastructures while maintaining pristine image quality."
"The demand for high-quality, real-time video transmission continues to grow, and integrating intoPIX's JPEG XS into the FA-1616 enables us to deliver an even more efficient and flexible solution to our users," said Satoshi Kanemura, President, FOR-A America. "This addition strengthens the FA-1616's role as a key component in today's evolving IP and SDI production environments."
See JPEG XS in action at NAB 2025! Visit the intoPIX booth (N2452) and FOR-A booth (N707) for live demos.
About intoPIX
intoPIX is a leading technology provider of innovative compression, image processing, and security solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power, and simplify connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions enable the Broadcast industry to build new bandwidth-efficient live production workflows, reducing operating costs in HD/4K/8K, replacing uncompressed video, enabling remote production, and always preserving the lowest latency and the highest quality. www.intopix.com
About FOR-A
FOR-A, a worldwide, industry-leading manufacturer, offers a wide range of Broadcast and Production products with a focus on cutting-edge technologies including: HD/4K and IP Products. FOR-A continues to offer future-ready, cost effective, advanced technology solutions. Products include: Video Switchers, Routing Switchers, Multi Viewers, Full 4K High-Speed Cameras, IP Encoders/Decoders, Multi-Channel Signal Processors, 8K/4K/HD Test Signal Generators, Color Correctors, Frame Synchronizers, File-Based Products, Character Generators, Video Servers and much more.
