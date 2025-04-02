Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
WKN: A40BGK | ISIN: DK0062616637 | Ticker-Symbol: 9Y1
Tradegate
02.04.25
10:32 Uhr
37,855 Euro
+8,850
+30,51 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
SVITZER GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
SVITZER GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
SVITZER GROUP
SVITZER GROUP A/S37,855+30,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.