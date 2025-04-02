Ancoris and Sundown combine to form Telana: experts in applied innovation.

Ancoris and Sundown are combining forces to create a market-leading, end-to-end provider for innovation: Telana.

The unprecedented combination of two pure-play technology partners creates a team of experts in applied innovation focused on delivering business outcomes through AI, data, software development, and cloud engineering expertise.

Serving existing and new customers across Global Enterprises and UK Public Sector, Telana provides a broader depth of capability and expertise to deliver outcomes in a new way - on the technology platform that's right for its customers, wherever they are on their innovation journey.

LONDON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancoris and Sundown Solutions today announced the launch of Telana-a new market-leading, end-to-end provider for innovation, focused on delivering business outcomes through AI, data, software development, and cloud engineering expertise.

Telana represents an unprecedented combination of two pure-play technology partners, combining Ancoris's renowned expertise in AI, data, analytics, and application development with Sundown's robust security, managed services, and highly-regulated cloud infrastructure capabilities. This synergy represents a powerful evolution, and creates a market-leading team focused on delivering actionable, outcome-focused solutions to solve its customers' biggest challenges.

"This is a significant milestone for both businesses and one that we are all excited about," says Andre Azevedo, Telana CEO. "By combining our strengths, we are creating a unique provider that can deliver unparalleled value to our customers - and increasingly exciting growth opportunities for our people. The services market has evolved to become more business case driven, and customers need partners who can deliver outcomes across different technology stacks with both innovative and foundational capabilities - Telana is setting the standard on this front."

"Telana is built on the foundation of applied innovation -" Azevedo continues; "a recognition that innovation means something different to every organisation, and that technology solutions only provide real value when delivered within the context of their businesses. I've always been proud of Ancoris' focus on solving customer problems, and am so excited to take this same capability to new customers and across a broader scope of challenges as Telana."

"We have enjoyed a long standing relationship with Ancoris, who have proven to be a valued partner for Lush," says Mike West, Financial Director, Lush. "They have supported us in achieving many key business objectives in our digital arm of the business and we see this acquisition and expansion of capabilities as a way to enhance this further. We look forward to working with Telana in the future."

Formed through the strategic acquisition of Sundown by Ancoris, Telana holds top tier partnerships with the two leading AI and cloud companies in the world - Google Cloud and Microsoft - which validates its extensive capabilities to deliver unparalleled expertise and support across both platforms. "For years, Sundown's reputation has been built on delivering secure, automated, and highly-regulated cloud infrastructure and managed services on Microsoft Azure. Now, as part of Telana, we're thrilled to extend that same level of trust and expertise to Google Cloud customers. This is an exciting opportunity to broaden our reach and, crucially, to empower our existing Microsoft-focused clients to flex their innovation muscle with the combined power of Telana," says Heath Groves, Sundown CEO.

"Collectively, we're all gaining new team members, expanding our technology portfolio, and welcoming exciting new customers and partners - these are fantastic opportunities for our people to grow and develop. Being part of a market-leading, innovative technology company opens doors to broader career paths and the chance to work with diverse technologies that enhance skills and expertise," Groves continues.

"My aim is that In 10 years time, our employees will look back and say that Telana was the highlight of their careers!" concludes Azevedo.

About Telana

Telana are experts in applied innovation, focused on delivering business outcomes through AI, data, software development, and cloud engineering expertise. Formed by the combination of Ancoris and Sundown Solutions, together we leverage our problem solving skills and end-to-end capabilities to help you create better digital experiences for your customers and employees.

As a top-tier partner of Google Cloud and Microsoft, the market leaders for AI, Data, and Cloud, we partner with some of the world's biggest brands and government organisations to attract new customers, drive efficiency, improve experiences, and identify future opportunities for growth. We have received impressive external recognition for its innovative offerings, best-in-class capabilities, and tangible impact for customers across various industries. Ancoris was recognized as a Leader for Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning in the ISG Provider Lens for Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem in 2024, and a Rising Star in 2022 and 2023. Sundown is accredited as an Azure Expert MSP provider. Ancoris was also awarded Google Cloud's 2024 EMEA Public Sector Partner of the Year award.

Media Contact

Holly Norman

Chief Marketing Officer at Telana

hnorman@telana.com

07368452170

