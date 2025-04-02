Always at the forefront of innovation, Tineco, a leader in smart home appliances, unveils its latest technological masterpiece: the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series, featuring the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist and FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Premium. Designed to deliver an unparalleled cleaning experience, this next-generation vacuum-mop combines power, precision, and elegant design to meet the demands of modern households. With its advanced technologies and built-in intelligence, the S9 Artist ensures a cleaner home, faster, and with minimal effort.

The Revolution in Smart Cleaning is Here

Your New Ally for a Spotless Home

With the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist, say goodbye to endless cleaning chores! Engineered to simplify daily life, it features cutting-edge technology for efficient and hassle-free cleaning:

Say Goodbye to Hair Wraps! The DualBlock Anti-Tangle Design effortlessly picks up hair and pet fur without clogging the brush, so you can clean with ease-no interruptions, no mess.

effortlessly picks up hair and pet fur without clogging the brush, so you can clean with ease-no interruptions, no mess. Glide Under Furniture with Ease The 180° Lay-flat Design and ultra-slim 12.85cm profile let you reach deep under sofas, beds, and tight spaces, ensuring hidden dust has nowhere to hide.

and ultra-slim profile let you reach deep under sofas, beds, and tight spaces, ensuring hidden dust has nowhere to hide. Always Mop with a Fresh Brush! Powered by Tineco MHCBS Technology , the brush continuously rinses itself as you clean, so you're never mopping with dirty water-just a fresh, spotless shine.

, the brush continuously rinses itself as you clean, so you're never mopping with dirty water-just a fresh, spotless shine. Smarter Cleaning, Less Effort The Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor detects dirt levels in real time and automatically adjusts suction power and water flow, so every inch of your floor gets the perfect clean-without the guesswork.

detects dirt levels in real time and automatically adjusts suction power and water flow, so every inch of your floor gets the perfect clean-without the guesswork. Power Through Any Mess With 22kPa of powerful suction , dirt, dust, and debris are lifted effortlessly, leaving your floors spotless with minimal effort.

, dirt, dust, and debris are lifted effortlessly, leaving your floors spotless with minimal effort. No More Missed Spots Dual-sided Edge Cleaning ensures every baseboard, wall edge, and corner is perfectly clean-because every detail matters.

ensures every baseboard, wall edge, and corner is perfectly clean-because every detail matters. Flawless, Streak-Free Finish The innovative Backtrack Water Erasure moves the vacuum backward after shutdown to remove excess water, leaving your floors dry and streak-free in seconds.

moves the vacuum backward after shutdown to remove excess water, leaving your floors dry and streak-free in seconds. Vacuum Mop in One Easy Step Why waste time? Clean up wet and dry messes simultaneously for a faster, more seamless cleaning experience.

Why waste time? Clean up wet and dry messes simultaneously for a faster, more seamless cleaning experience. One Device for Every Mess Spilled juice? Pet hair? Everyday dust? Tackle all types of messes on all hard surfaces with just one smart solution. Smart Cleaning That Adapts to You

No more complicated settings! Thanks to its intelligent rollers, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist detects floor types and dirt levels, automatically adjusting its power to optimize real-time cleaning. Simply let it do the work!

Availability Pricing

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist - Available for purchase starting April 1st on Amazon, Cdiscount, and Tineco's online store at a suggested retail price of €899.

- Available for purchase starting April 1st on Amazon, Cdiscount, and Tineco's online store at a suggested retail price of €899. FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Premium Coming soon to Boulanger Darty, with a suggested retail price of €899

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner. In 2019, it became the first brand to launch an intelligent vacuum cleaner. Today, the brand has innovated to become a global leader, offering smart devices across various home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and continually innovates to develop new devices.

