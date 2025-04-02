Xobin Recognized in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Developer Skills Assessment and Interview Platforms

CHENNAI, India, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xobin, a leading skills assessment software, proudly announces its recognition in 2024 Gartner®Market Guide for Developer Skills Assessment and Interview Platforms.

With 4 million+ test takers annually and 5000+ customers across 55+ countries, Xobin is a trusted skills assessment partner for talent acquisition professionals worldwide.

Xobin: Revolutionizing the Future of Hiring

Xobin's skills assessment platform helps organizations hire top talents 20x faster while saving 10x time and resources with precision and efficiency. Designed for industries like IT, finance, banking, retail, and more.

Key Features Driving Xobin's Success

1. Customizable Assessments: Xobin has 3,400+ skill and 2,500+ job-based tests for precise evaluation for technical and non-technical roles across industries.

2. AI-Powered Hiring: AI Evaluate automates assessments, while AI Communication Checker analyzes candidates' communication skills, saving recruiters time.

3. Psychometric Testing: Gain insights into candidates' personalities to build high-performing teams with data-driven precision.

4. Advanced Proctoring: AI Web Proctoring, EyeGazer, and Browser Monitoring ensure secure, cheat-proof assessments by detecting anomalies.

5. Coding Assessments: Real-time coding tests, simulators, and hackathons help companies assess developers efficiently. And much more.

Gartner Recognition: A Testament to Xobin's Excellence in our view

As a Representative Vendor, Xobin excels in skills assessments, including usability, scalability, and innovation. Supporting skill-based and job role-based hiring, tech and non-tech recruitment, L&D and large-scale university hiring to help organizations hire top talent efficiently.

Quote from the CEO

Guruprakash Sivabalan, CEO of Xobin:

"At Xobin, we believe in transforming the hiring process into a seamless and efficient experience, ensuring our clients find the best talent with ease."

Gartner Attribution and Disclaimer

Gartner, Market Guide for Developer Skills Assessment and Interview Platforms, 7 November 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

