IndySoft, Inc: IndySoft Acquires Longtime UK Partner IndySoft Europe LTD

Strategic acquisition strengthens IndySoft's global footprint and customer support across Europe

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IndySoft (www.indysoft.com), a global leader in measurement-driven asset management software, is excited to announce the acquisition of its UK distributor, IndySoft Europe LTD, effective April 1, 2025.

This acquisition marks a major milestone in the two-decade relationship between the companies and reflects IndySoft's ongoing commitment to international expansion and deeper support for its global customer base.

"For over 20 years, IndySoft Europe has represented our brand with integrity, professionalism, and a deep understanding of the calibration industry across the UK and Europe," said Rhett Price, CEO of IndySoft Corporation. "We're thrilled to officially welcome them into the IndySoft family. This move brings us even closer to our customers in the region and allows us to deliver even more consistent service, support, and innovation moving forward."

Jake Bishop, former Managing Director of IndySoft Europe and now Director of Global Sales at IndySoft, added, "Having been a part of the IndySoft Europe team for many years, I am incredibly excited about this next chapter. This acquisition is a natural evolution of our strong partnership and will allow us to deliver even greater value to our current and future customers across the UK and Europe by providing direct access to IndySoft's global resources and expertise. I look forward to continuing to serve our customers in this expanded capacity."

Existing customers will experience a seamless transition and will continue to work with the same dedicated team, now operating as an integrated part of the IndySoft global organization. This acquisition will allow IndySoft to leverage the established relationships and expertise of IndySoft Europe to further expand its reach and capabilities within the European market, contributing significantly to the company's broader global expansion strategy.

The move further strengthens IndySoft's leadership position in enterprise calibration and measurement-driven asset management, reinforcing its focus on innovation, customer success, and global service excellence.

About IndySoft:

Founded in 1998, IndySoft delivers the world's most powerful calibration management software as part of its comprehensive measurement-driven asset management platform. Serving highly regulated and measurement-critical industries, IndySoft's innovative platform helps businesses achieve compliance, streamline operations, and maximize efficiency. For more information, visit www.indysoft.com.

