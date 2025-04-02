Bioz, Inc. , the industry standard for AI-driven citation tracking, is empowering researchers with real-time insights by integrating Bioz Badges into Eldex 's product webpages. This seamless addition provides dynamically updating citations from peer-reviewed publications, helping scientists quickly evaluate the impact of Eldex's Optos Series Pumps in real-world research.

Bioz Original Badge

Bioz Original Badge on the Eldex Website

By implementing Bioz Badges, Eldex has enhanced visibility into how its precision pumping technology is used across various scientific applications. Researchers can now explore a continuously updated stream of publications that cite Eldex's pumps, reinforcing their reputation for reliability and innovation.

"We've always known that our pumps play a crucial role in chemical research and development, but seeing citations appear dynamically has been incredibly validating," said Josh Harrington , Chief Executive Officer at Eldex. "The Bioz Badges provide both us and our customers with a clearer picture of how our technology is being leveraged in laboratories worldwide."

The Optos Series Pumps, known for their high precision and durability, are widely used in chromatography, analytical instrumentation, and chemical process applications. By integrating Bioz Badges, Eldex ensures that researchers can easily discover and verify the impact of these pumps through real-world scientific literature.

"Partnering with Bioz allows Eldex to bridge the gap between product innovation and research validation," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of Bioz. "By leveraging Bioz Badges, Eldex is providing researchers with immediate access to scientific evidence supporting their products - ultimately improving confidence, engagement, and purchasing decisions."

As Eldex continues to advance the field of precision fluid delivery, its collaboration with Bioz ensures that scientists worldwide have easy access to the latest research citing Eldex's Optos Series Pumps - helping to drive innovation in laboratories across the globe.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Eldex

Eldex specializes in high-performance, precision pumping technology for scientific and industrial applications. The company's Optos Series Pumps are recognized for their accuracy, durability, and reliability, making them essential tools for researchers in a wide range of disciplines.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

Eldex

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire