Quadrise raised £6.5m (before costs) in January through a placing and retail offer, increasing the company's cash reserves to £7.1m as of 28 February 2025. Management stated these funds will support Quadrise through to revenues and positive cashflow generation, expected from mid 2026 based on forecast project timelines.Post-results, Quadrise announced the signing of a joint development agreement with Australian-based sustainable fuels pioneer Licella Holdings. Both parties will seek to progress the use of Licella's catalytic hydrothermal reactor bio-intermediate as a potential cost-effective renewable feedstock for bioMSAR and bioMSAR-zero. Additionally, Quadrise signed a services supply agreement with MAC2, under which MAC2 will provide jetty space, utilities, permits and ad-hoc support services during the marine vessel trials on board the MSC Leandra V, expected to commence in Q225.

