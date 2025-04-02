An Italian startup supported by a group of scientists is developing a V-shaped agrivoltaic system that can reportedly find optimal application with bifacial modules and single-axis tracking. The proposed system configuration is claimed to reduce land use by 24 % compared to conventional setups. Italian startup Horizonfirm srl and a group of scientists from the University of Palermo are developing a V-shaped PV array for applications in agrivoltaic projects. The system features two bifacial modules arranged in a V-configuration with single-axis tracking, dynamically adjusting tilt angles to optimize ...

