New shares in Q-Interline A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 4 April 2025. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise.
|ISIN:
|DK0061677135
|Name:
|Q-Interline
|Number of shares before change:
|18,128,323 shares
|Change:
|26,200 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|18,154,523 shares
|Price:
|DKK 5
|Face value:
|DKK 0.08
|Orderbook ID:
|238377
|Short name:
|QINTER
For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S
© 2025 GlobeNewswire