New shares in Q-Interline A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 4 April 2025. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise.

ISIN: DK0061677135 Name: Q-Interline Number of shares before change: 18,128,323 shares Change: 26,200 shares Number of shares after change: 18,154,523 shares Price: DKK 5 Face value: DKK 0.08 Orderbook ID: 238377 Short name: QINTER

For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S