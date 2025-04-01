NowVertical Group Inc: NowVertical Reports Record 2024 Financial Results

Company Hosting Investor Webinar on April 2, 2025, at 10:00 AM EST

Q4 2024 revenue was $10.9 million, up 94% Y/Y excluding recent divestitures

On a reported basis, Q4 2024 revenue increased 8% Y/Y

Q4 2024 Net Income was $0.6 million, up 115% Y/Y excluding recent divestitures

On a reported basis, Q4 2024 Net Income increased by 116% Y/Y

Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million, up 225% Y/Y

2024 FY Cash flows from operations were $2.8 million

TORONTO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) ("NOW" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-driven data solutions, announces audited financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024. Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Management will host an investor webinar at 10:00 AM EST (7:00 AM PST) on Wednesday April 2, 2025, to discuss the Company's financial and business results.

Selected Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024:

Revenue was $10.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 (" Q4 2024 "), an 8% increase from $10.1 million for the three months ending December 31, 2023 (" Q4 2023 "). Excluding the disposition of Allegient Defense, Inc. (" Allegient ") on May 24, 2024, and Seafront Analytics, LLC (" Seafront ") on December 31, 2023, Q4 2023 revenue was $5.6 million, translating to a year-over-year growth of 94%.

Gross Profit was $5.7 million in Q4 2024, consistent with $5.7 million in Q4 2023. Excluding the Allegient and Seafront businesses, Q4 2023 gross profit was $4.1 million, translating to a year-over year increase of 37%.

Administrative Expenses were $3.0 million in Q4 2024, a 52% decrease from $6.1 million in Q4 2023. Excluding the Allegient and Seafront businesses, Q4 2023 administrative expenses were $5.0 million, translating to a year-over-year decrease of 40%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million in Q4 2024, a 225% increase from $0.8 million in Q4 2023. Excluding the Allegient and Seafront businesses, Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million in Q4 2023, translating to a year-over-year increase of 420%.

Net Income was $0.6 million in Q4 2024, an 116% increase from a $3.6 million net loss in Q4 2023. Excluding the Allegient and Seafront businesses, Q4 2023 had a Net Loss of $3.9 million, translating to a year-over-year net income growth of $4.5 million. Net income per basic and diluted share of $0.01 in Q4 2024, compared to a net loss per share of $0.05 in Q4 2023.



Select results for the year ended December 31, 2024:

Revenue was $46.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2024, ( "FY 2024" ), a 9% decrease from $51.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2023 ( "FY 2023" ). Excluding the dispositions of Allegient, Seafront and the Affinio Social (" Affinio Social ") business which was divested on May 10, 2023, revenue was $39.4 million in FY 2024 and $32.5 million in FY 2023, translating to a year-over-year growth of 21%.

Gross Profit was $23.1 million in FY 2024, a 10% decrease from $25.7 million in FY 2023. Excluding the Allegient, Seafront and Affinio Social businesses, gross profit was $20.5 million in FY 2024 and $18.9 million in FY 2023, translating to a year-over year increase of 9%.

Administrative Expenses were $18.1 million in FY 2024, a 30% decrease from $25.8 million in FY 2023. Excluding the Allegient, Seafront and Affinio Social businesses, administrative expenses were $16.2 million in FY 2024 and $20.2 million in FY 2023, translating to a year-over-year decrease of 20%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.8 million in FY 2024, a 46% increase from $5.4 million in FY 2023. Excluding the Allegient, Seafront and Affinio Social businesses, Adjusted EBITDA was $7.2 million in FY 2024 and $4.0 million in FY 2023, translating to a year-over-year increase of 77%.

Net Income was $1.6 million in FY 2024, an 116% increase from a $5.9 million Net Loss in FY 2023. Excluding the Allegient, Seafront and Affinio Social businesses, Net Income was $1.0 million in FY 20024 and a $4.9 million Net Loss in FY 2023, translating to a year-over-year increase of 115%. Net income per basic and diluted share of $0.02 in FY 2024, compared to a net loss per share of $0.08 in FY 2023.

Cash flows from operations were $2.8 million in FY 2024, an $8.2 million increase from cash flows used in operations of $5.4 million in FY 2023.

"NOW has delivered its strongest quarter to date, demonstrating the power of our focused strategy and disciplined execution. Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million, up from $2.0 million in Q3 2024, indicates our integration strategy and efficiency-focused measures are yielding results. Outstanding credit goes to our operator-first leadership team, who have executed this at a faster pace than anticipated," said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NOW. "We have renegotiated acquisition liabilities, leading to meaningful cash savings and a more favorable payment schedule, reducing total acquisition-related liabilities by an estimated $5.4 million. Most importantly, this business has been completely turned around-we are now profitable, generating credible EBITDA, and have demonstrated robust organic growth despite a year of transformation. With a strong, ambitious, and deeply invested management team in place, we are confident in steering NOW toward meaningful and sustained growth in the coming quarters and years. Our fourth quarter has demonstrably put us on the path to achieving our objective of $10 million in annual EBITDA on $50 million in revenue, with a best-in-class 20% EBITDA margin. We believe we now have a platform for sustained organic revenue growth, with strong margins across our core markets. We look forward to discussing these points and more on our third-quarter investor call."

Q4 2024 and Subsequent Business Highlights:

March 03, 2025: The Company announced its participation in the exclusive, invite-only ROTH Conference, which convenes leading institutional investors and high-growth companies across a range of sectors

February 20, 2025: Converted CAD$3.025 million in historical obligations from debt to equity through the issuance of 9,168,418 Class A subordinate voting shares.

February 3, 2025: The sellers of Affinio Inc. agreed to defer the payment of $998,000 in outstanding liabilities previously due in the first half of 2025. The amount will now be payable in late Q4 2025.

January 16, 2025: Achieves prestigious Google Premier Partner Status in LATAM, solidifying Its leadership in Data and AI Solutions.

January 14, 2025: Executive management team have acquired approximately 1.06 million Class A subordinate voting shares in the open market. Following these purchases, management's pro forma ownership is expected to increase to approximately 27%.

January 13, 2025: The Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company opted to receive his annual bonus in the form of restricted share units in the Company.

January 02, 2025: The Company announced that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with the former owners of Acrotrend Solutions Ltd., including NOW's CEO, Sandeep Mendiratta, who agreed to settle $815,000 of the $1,055,000 owed to them as of December 31, 2024, through the issuance of Class A subordinate voting shares of the Company.

December 23, 2024: The Company announced that is has entered into a debt settlement with the former owners of CoreBI S.A. and CoreBI S.A.S., who agreed to settle an aggregate entitlement of $1,250,000 owed to them through the issuance of 5,432,954 Class A subordinate voting shares of the Company.

December 17, 2024: Announced the launch of its AI Financial Agent as part of the latest update to NowHub-Finance, an end-to-end analytics platform for finance teams. This AI-driven upgrade enhances NOW's commitment to rapidly transforming data into business value.

November 26, 2024: Announced the formation of a Strategic Partnership with Microsoft and the launch of a Global Center of Excellence, aimed at fostering innovation and accelerating growth.

October 29, 2024: Introduced a Data Risk Mitigation solution and unique risk guarantee, empowering enterprises to uncover, mitigate, and control hidden data risks across complex data environments.

October 8, 2024: Unveiled an evolved Partner Marketing Solution tailored to help clients navigate the growing complexities of managing partner ecosystems.

Q4 2024 Financial Results Investor Webinar:

The Company invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming webinar. Management will discuss Q4 2024 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Investor Webinar Registration:

Time: Wednesday, April 2, 2025, 10:00 AM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)



RegistrationLink:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cEmYLTHBTLqtoK_qDtxqsw

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the investor's section of the Company's website at https://www.nowvertical.com/news-and-media.

Additional Information:

The Company's audited annual 2024 consolidated financial statements, notes to financial statements, and management's discussion and analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "$" in this press release refer to US dollars, and all references to "CAD$" in this press release refer to Canadian dollars.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a data analytics and AI solutions company offering comprehensive solutions, software and services. As a global provider, we deliver cutting-edge data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications to private and public enterprises. Our solutions form the bedrock of modern enterprises, converting data investments into business solutions. NOW is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NOW, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

