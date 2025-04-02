i-80 Gold Corp: i-80 Gold Files Technical Reports for its Cove, Ruby Hill, Granite Creek and Lone Tree Properties

RENO, Nev., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ independent technical reports in respect of its Cove Project, Ruby Hill Projects, Granite Creek Projects and Lone Tree Project.

The technical reports have been filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Regulation S-K 1300. Copies of the technical reports are available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

The independent technical report in respect of the Cove Project entitled "NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cove Project, Lander County, Nevada " is dated March 31, 2025, with an effective date of December 31, 2024, was prepared by Dagny Odell, P.E and Laura Symmes, SME of Practical Mining LLC and Tommaso Roberto Raponi, P. Eng of TR Raponi Consulting Ltd., and supports the disclosure made by the Company in its news release dated February 12, 2025.

The independent technical report in respect of the Ruby Hill Projects (consisting of the Archimedes Underground Project and the Mineral Point Open Pit Project) entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment of the i-80 Gold Corp. Ruby Hill Project, Eureka County NV " is dated March 31, 2025, with an effective date of December 31, 2024, was prepared by Aaron Amoroso, MMSA QP, Brendan Fetter, P.E., SME-RM, and Jonathan R. Heiner, P.E., SME-RM of Forte Dynamics, Inc., Dagny Odell, P.E., SME-RM and Laura Symmes, SME-RM of Practical Mining LLC and Tommaso Roberto Raponi, P. Eng., SME-RM of TR Raponi Consulting Ltd., and supports the disclosure made by the Company in its news releases dated February 18, 2025 and February 21, 2025.

The independent technical report in respect of the Granite Creek Projects (consisting of the Granite Creek Underground Project and the Granite Creek Open Pit Project) entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Granite Creek Mine Project, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA" is dated March 31, 2025, with an effective date of December 31, 2024, was prepared by Terre Lane, MMSA, SME, Dr. Todd Harvey, PhD, P.E., SME, Dr. Hamid Samari, PhD, MMSA, and Larry Breckenridge, P.E., of Global Resource Engineering, Ltd., Dagny Odell, P.E. and Laura Symmes, SME of Practical Mining LLC and Tommaso Roberto Raponi, P. Eng. of TR Raponi Consulting Ltd., and supports the disclosure made by the Company in the news releases dated March 5, 2025 and March 6, 2025.

The independent technical report in respect of the Lone Tree Project entitled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimates for the Lone Tree Deposit, Nevada " is dated March 28, 2025, with an effective date of December 31, 2024, was prepared by Abani R. Samal, RM-SME and Paul A. Gates, P.E. of GeoGlobal LLC and Brian Arthur, RM-SME of Brian Arthur Consulting Metallurgy LLC, and supports the disclosure made by the Company in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada -focused mining company committed to building a mid-tier gold producer through a new development plan to advance its high-quality asset portfolio. The Company is the fourth largest gold mineral resource holder in the state with a pipeline of high-grade development and production-stage projects strategically located in Nevada's most prolific gold-producing trends. Leveraging its fully permitted central processing facility following an anticipated refurbishment, i-80 Gold is executing a hub-and-spoke regional mining and processing strategy to maximize efficiency and growth. i-80 Gold's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IAU) and the NYSE American (NYSE: IAUX). For more information, visit www.i80gold.com.

FORMARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, statements regarding: the production and economic potential of the Company's mineral resource properties; the estimation of mineral resources and/or mineral reserves; the Company's recapitalization plan; and the Company's other future plans and expectations. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to i-80's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

SOURCE i-80 Gold Corp