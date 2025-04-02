Anzeige
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Finanznachrichten News

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

2 April 2025

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the 'Company')

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Information disclosed in accordance with UK Market Abuse Regulation ('UK MAR') Article 19, paragraph 11

The Company's mandatory closed period under UK MAR will commence on 17 April 2025 and will last until the publication of its results for the year ended 31 March 2025, which is expected to be on or around 29 May 2025.

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ('RIS');

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 March 2025, which was announced on 2 April 2025, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 March 2025.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by UK MAR.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
Alison Vincent
0203 709 2481

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


