Global Brands Magazine: BIOPHARM WINS EXCELLENCE IN GENERIC MEDICINE DEVELOPMENT IN ALGERIA AT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

LONDON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biopharm, a leading pharmaceutical company in Algeria, has been awarded the prestigious title of 'Excellence in Generic Medicine Development, Algeria, 2024' by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) at the renowned Global Brand Awards. This distinguished recognition underscores Biopharm's exceptional dedication to pioneering innovation and advancing public health through high-quality generic medicines.

The Global Brand Awards celebrate the highest achievements across industries worldwide. Biopharm received this award for its dedication to healthcare innovation and excellence in developing generic medicines.

Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, commented, "We are pleased to honour Biopharm with the Excellence in Generic Medicine Development award in Algeria. This accolade is a testament to their unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and accessibility in the pharmaceutical industry. It's an honour to celebrate their dedication to improving lives through ground breaking solutions."

"By placing the patient at the heart of our research and activities, Biopharm continues to develop accessible and effective therapeutic solutions, while adopting sustainable and responsible practices. Thereby, this award illustrates perfectly our ability to combine operational excellence, scientific commitment, and the desire to improve the health of patients. Developing quality medicines accessible to as many people as possible is at the core of our mission," said Abdelhalim BENMERAD,CEO, Biopharm.

ABOUT BIOPHARM

Founded in 1992, Biopharm is a major Algerian pharmaceutical group with a vertically integrated business model covering manufacturing, logistics, distribution, medical promotion, and regulatory services. The company opened its capital to private equity investors in 2013 and went public in 2016, offering 20% of its shares on the Algiers Stock Exchange. With over 3,000 employees, Biopharm operates four advanced production units, manufacturing over 104 million boxes annually across 18 therapeutic areas. The company collaborates with global pharmaceutical firms and runs two research and development centers, having developed over 200 products.

Biopharm upholds the highest industry standards, adhering to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and holding multiple international certifications, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and certification from the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Its strong logistics network includes two distribution centers, eight hubs, and a fleet of 350 vehicles, ensuring nationwide coverage. Committed to innovation, Biopharm partners with universities and research institutions to advance pharmaceutical research. Guided by values of integrity, compliance, and transparency, the company remains dedicated to enhancing patient care and building trust-based partnerships. Learn more at http://www.biopharmdz.com.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is one of the largest Brands publication in the world leading the way in delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industries. Based in the UK, the magazine keeps readers informed about 'best-in-class' brands worldwide. Each year, GBM recognizes companies that demonstrate innovation, exceptional service, and consumer-focused solutions in their respective industries.

With over 8.4 million annual visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is the world's premier Brand magazine. The magazine also boasts a robust social media presence, engagement including 35k+ Facebook followers, 20k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 4k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more. In 2024, over 10,000 companies were evaluated for the Global Brand Awards..

Some of the Global Brand Awards events were held at some of the most iconic properties in the world, including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, Emperors Palace, JW Marriot Marquis, Galaxy Macau Athenee Hotel, to name a few. The next awards ceremony will take place on the 13th of June 2025 at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

For a complete list of the winners of the Global Brand Awards, please visit: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/brand-awards-winners/.

