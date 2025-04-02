Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
WKN: A3CMTD | ISIN: SE0015961909
Frankfurt
02.04.25
08:00 Uhr
9,786 Euro
-0,004
-0,04 %
PR Newswire
02.04.2025 08:10 Uhr
Hexagon completes the acquisitions of the Geomagic software suite and Septentrio NV

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon today announced the closing of two acquisitions, following the completion of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions:

  • The acquisition of 3D Systems' Geomagic suite of software packages, first announced on 12 December 2024
  • The acquisition of Septentrio NV, first announced on 7 January 2025

The Geomagic suite will be consolidated as of April 2025 and will operate within Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division. The Geomagic products are used to create high-quality 3D models from multiple sources, including laser scanning. The original announcement, which contains additional information on the acquisition, can be found here.

Septentrio NV will be consolidated as of March 2025 and will operate within Hexagon's Autonomous Solutions division. Septentrio is a market leader in GNSS technologies for mission-critical navigation and autonomy applications and the original announcement can be found here.

Items affecting comparability (non-recurring items), including transaction, overlapping technology and integration costs relating to these acquisitions, as well as costs related to the potential separation of the Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division and related businesses ("NewCo") are expected to amount to ~40 MEUR. These costs will be reflected in the first quarter 2025 interim report.

For further information, please contact:?
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB,?+44 7442 678 437,? [email protected] ?
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26?26,? [email protected] ?

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-completes-the-acquisitions-of-the-geomagic-software-suite-and-septentrio-nv,c4128693

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/4128693/3359368.pdf

Hexagon completes the acquisitions of Geomagics software suite and Septentrio

SOURCE Hexagon

© 2025 PR Newswire
